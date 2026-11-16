Senate Subpoenas Four Defense Witnesses for Duterte Impeachment Trial

The Senate impeachment court issued subpoenas to four witnesses requested by Vice President Sara Duterte's defense, including an anti-money laundering lawyer and three officials who will testify on Cale88 Foods Corp. records.

The Senate impeachment court has subpoenaed four witnesses requested by Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team for hearings this week in her ongoing impeachment trial.

Senate Impeachment Clerk of Court Renato Bantug confirmed that the subpoenas were electronically transmitted to all four witnesses. We issued subpoenas to all those named by the defense as witnesses for Nov. 19 and 20. The subpoenas were sent electronically, Bantug said in a statement on Monday.

Also read Impeachment Trial Focuses on Duterte's Davao Assets and Business Interests

Duterte Defense Subpoenas Four Witnesses for Hearings

The defense sought the issuance of subpoena ad testificandum and duces tecum in a manifestation dated November 13, directing the witnesses to participate, give testimony, and provide relevant documents in the proceedings from Thursday, November 19 to Friday, November 20. The witnesses are lawyer Rainer Dela Fuente of AML Consulting PH, who will testify on legal concepts related to the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

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Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo will testify on Cale88 Foods Corporation's registration with the Board of Investments. Food and Drug Administration Director IV Pilar Marilyn Pagayunan will provide information on the registration of Cale88's sweetened banana chips product and its Certificate of Product Registration. Center for International Expositions and Missions Department Manager III Rowena Mendoza will discuss communications and invitations extended to Cale88 for food expositions. Cale88 Foods Corp. is a company linked to Duterte's husband, lawyer Manases Carpio.

The defense also wants the witnesses to identify and submit relevant documents, including Cale88's BOI registration and FDA product registration, as well as communications and invitations exchanged between the company and DTI-CITEM concerning food expositions. The foregoing witnesses will provide material testimony to controvert the allegations and factual assertions against Respondent-Accused under Article II of Articles of Impeachment, and other relevant matters, as well as identify the documents relevant thereto, the manifestation read.

Testimonies Address Allegations of Unexplained Wealth

The testimonies are intended to address Article II of the articles of impeachment. The provision covers allegations involving Duterte's Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth, and her alleged unexplained or ill-gotten wealth, including undeclared assets and properties. Last week, the defense continued its presentation of evidence, presenting witnesses to explain allegations on a forensic financial analyst's report that the Vice President allegedly accumulated P871 million in undeclared wealth from 2022 to 2025, including income from the Davao City government.

Lead defense counsel Sheila Sison previously said the defense would present eight to ten more witnesses in the trial. Sison briefed her team during Day 43 of the impeachment trial on November 12, 2026.