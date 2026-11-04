Defense Secretary Teodoro Warns of Resource Loss in West Philippine Sea Dispute

Philippines Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. warns that failing to defend maritime rights could cost future generations access to critical fish and oil resources.

Philippines Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. issued a stark warning on Wednesday regarding the strategic importance of the West Philippine Sea, stating that failure to defend national maritime rights could deprive future generations of essential economic resources. Speaking during the 97th founding anniversary celebrations in Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental, Teodoro emphasized that terrestrial resources are no longer sufficient for national development.

Maritime Resources Vital for Future Growth

Teodoro explicitly outlined the necessity of turning to the ocean for the nation's advancement, noting that critical assets required for progress are increasingly scarce on land. He explained that the government is actively fighting to protect the 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea and the broader Pacific Ocean area. This defensive posture is designed to secure access to fish stocks and oil and gas reserves situated beneath the waters for the benefit of the Filipino people.

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The defense chief cautioned that if these maritime resources are exhausted without proper defense, the country will be left with nothing, while other entities reap the benefits. He stressed that sitting back and relaxing is not a viable strategy for national security, arguing that active defense of these waters is the only way to ensure continued access to these vital energy and food sources for the next generation of Filipinos.

Conflict Over Joint Oil and Gas Exploration

These comments emerged amid a renewed diplomatic dispute with Beijing concerning joint oil and gas exploration efforts in the region. On the preceding Tuesday, Teodoro firmly rejected accusations from the Chinese Embassy that he was obstructing cooperative exploration initiatives. He clarified that the negotiation process had already been halted years prior, noting that former President Rodrigo Duterte terminated talks in 2022 due to constitutional concerns.

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Although the Philippines and China signed a memorandum of understanding regarding potential oil and gas cooperation in 2018, those discussions concluded without reaching a final agreement. Teodoro reiterated that any attempt at joint exploration with China would be illegal, citing specific constitutional mandates and the 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated Beijing's sweeping historic rights claims in the South China Sea.

Legal Barriers to Bilateral Energy Deals

The Secretary of Defense highlighted the legal constraints that prevent the Philippines from entering into new energy partnerships with its neighbor. He pointed to the 2016 arbitral ruling as a foundational legal document that strips China of its legal basis for claiming rights over areas within the Philippine exclusive economic zone. This legal framework, combined with domestic constitutional requirements, forms the bedrock of the government's refusal to engage in joint exploration activities under current Chinese claims.

By maintaining this strict legal stance, the administration aims to uphold the integrity of Philippine sovereignty while securing access to resources that are legally and economically vital. Teodoro's remarks serve as a public justification for the government's hardline position, ensuring that the public understands the legal and strategic rationale behind the rejection of Chinese exploration proposals.

Strategic Implications for National Sovereignty

The ongoing tension over maritime resources underscores the broader geopolitical struggle between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea. Teodoro's speech in Oroquieta City was not merely a local address but a strategic message to both domestic and international audiences regarding the non-negotiable nature of Philippine territorial rights.

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As the country continues to navigate complex diplomatic relations, the defense secretary's insistence on active defense of the West Philippine Sea signals a continued commitment to protecting national interests. The availability of fish and hydrocarbon resources in these waters remains a critical factor in the Philippines' long-term economic planning and national security strategy, with the government refusing to compromise on the legal precedents that support its claims.