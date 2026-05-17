Defense Secretary Teodoro and PAOCC visit steel firm with undocumented workers in Cagayan de Oro City

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and PAOCC Undersecretary Benjamin Acorda inspected the facility of a steel firm in the Philippine Veterans Investment Development Corporation (PHIVIDEC) Industrial Authority in Cagayan de Oro City where 69 Chinese nationals were held for allegedly working without the necessary government permits.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro , accompanied by PAOCC Undersecretary Benjamin Acorda, OCD regional director Antonio Sugarol, and representatives of military and police establishments, visited the state-run Philippine Veterans Investment Development Corp. (PHIVIDEC) Industrial Authority in Cagayan de Oro City where an alleged illegal operation and employment of undocumented foreigners by a steel company were discovered.

A search warrant was served on the management of Philippine Sanjia Steel Corp. during this investigation. The steel plant, which processes imported and locally sourced steel, was believed to have potentially hazardous materials. Defense Secretary Teodoro issued orders for an intensive investigation, medical examinations, and assistance to the displaced workers and the Department of Labor and Employment to help secure temporary or permanent employment for the affected personnel. He reminded people against interfering with the ongoing investigation





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Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro PAOCC Steel Company Foreigners Working Without Permits Health Risks Investigation Security Concerns Steel Factory Tony Yang Philippine Sanjia Steel Corp.

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