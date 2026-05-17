Defense Secretary Orders Philippine Sanjia Steel Corporation Closure until Court Decision

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro announces the closure of the Philippine Sanjia Steel Corporation in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental. NBI agents raided the plant and discovered illegal hazardous chemicals, explosives, and metal materials. The factory was linked to POGO gambling lord Tony Yang and concerns exist regarding the plant's proximity to a Philippine Navy construction site. Authorities are investigating the factory's connections to offshore gambling and criminal networks.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro disclosed that the Philippine Sanjia Steel Corporation in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental will be closed until the courts determine its future. NBI agents raided the steel factory after finding illegal and undeclared hazardous chemicals and explosives.

The local authorities shut down the plant for these reasons. The defense secretary mentioned the alleged involvement of Tony Yang, a POGO gambling lord, in the factory's operations. Authorities discovered highly explosive materials while executing a search warrant. The plant poses potential environmental risks to nearby residents.

NBI agents are also investigating any links between the factory and offshore gambling and criminal networks





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Philippine Sanjia Steel Corporation Tony Yang Barangay Baluarte Tagoloan Town Misamis Oriental Steel Manufacturing And Smelting Operations Undocumented Chinese Workers POGO Gambling National Bureau Of Investigation Philippine Navy Construction Site Barangay Baluarte Tagoloan Town Misamis Oriental Tagoloan Misamis Oriental 69 Workers Workers Plight Closed Sentenced To Be Closedman According To Police On Friday Arrest Made More Than 400 Workers 69 69 Workers Alberto Reyes News Text Rewriting

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