Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. Confirms US Treaty Commitment in South China Sea

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. states confidence in US defense treaty regarding South China Sea tensions, while warning against relying on Chinese goodwill.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. issued a firm statement on Monday confirming his expectation that the United States will uphold its defense treaty obligations with Manila. Speaking at the Manila Dialogue, he expressed unwavering confidence in Washington's commitment to protect Philippine interests amid escalating tensions in the South China Sea.

Treaty Obligations and Conditional Defense

Teodoro explicitly answered affirmatively when asked if the US would honor its treaty commitments. He stated that he currently has no reason to doubt the alliance's reliability, provided that the Philippines maintains strategic discipline. The Defense Secretary emphasized that this confidence is conditioned on Manila avoiding any actions that could be perceived as reckless or provocative by reasonable international observers.

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He clarified that this mutual expectation extends to both nations. The Philippines aims to prevent any behavior that would cause any right-minded country to object, establishing a standard of responsible conduct for both allies. This conditional assurance underscores the delicate diplomatic balance required to maintain regional stability without triggering unintended conflicts.

Strengthening Defense Cooperation and Deterrence

The Philippine government is actively collaborating with the United States to enhance defense capabilities aimed at preventing potential clashes. Teodoro explained that this cooperation is fundamentally defensive, designed to deter conflict before it occurs. The goal is to create a robust framework that reduces the likelihood of inevitable confrontations in disputed waters.

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While optimistic about current arrangements, Teodoro indicated that his confidence would significantly increase if there were a collective parity of potential force. He argued that a solid defense footing is essential for national resilience and acts as a necessary backbone for any nation engaging in geopolitical disputes. Without such resilience, he suggested, a country lacks the strength to effectively defend its interests.

Skepticism Toward Chinese Goodwill and Diplomatic Agreements

Teodoro drew a sharp distinction between relying on military alliances and trusting the intentions of adversarial nations. He firmly stated that the Philippines cannot depend on the goodwill of China when negotiating the proposed ASEAN-China Code of Conduct. The Defense Secretary argued that relying on the good faith of an adversary is a strategic error incompatible with his role.

He emphasized a pragmatic approach to diplomacy, noting that evidence must precede trust. Teodoro declared that he reserves judgment on matters of trust until tangible proof is provided. This stance reflects a broader skepticism within the Philippine government regarding Beijing's intentions in the disputed maritime zones.

Geopolitical Context and Legal Precedents

Beijing continues to assert sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, a critical waterway facilitating over $3 trillion in annual global shipping commerce. This claim overlaps with the maritime zones of several Southeast Asian nations, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei. The Philippines has specifically renamed its claimed sector as the West Philippine Sea to reinforce its legal position.

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The West Philippine Sea includes the Luzon Sea and waters surrounding the Kalayaan Island Group and Bajo de Masinloc. This rebranding effort is part of a broader strategy to highlight the illegality of Chinese claims. The legal foundation for this position rests on a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

The 2016 tribunal decision ruled in favor of the Philippines, stating that China's expansive claims in the South China Sea had no legal basis under international law. Despite this ruling, tensions remain high as the region continues to be a focal point of strategic competition. The ongoing efforts to strengthen defense cooperation and clarify treaty obligations reflect the urgent need for a stable and rules-based order in the region.