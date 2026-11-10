Defense denies coaching witnesses in Sara Duterte impeachment trial

Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team says it did not coach the witnesses presented to the impeachment court, including Davao City accountant Vingelin Bajan, who faced senator-judges' frustration.

Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team said it did not coach the witnesses it presented to the impeachment court, according to defense spokesperson Atty. Michael Poa.

The statement followed the testimony of Davao City accountant Vingelin Bajan on Tuesday, whom the prosecution identified as a former partner of the firm that audited companies linked to the Vice President. Poa admitted the defense was unaware of Bajan's ties to the auditing firm. He said the team did not brief or prepare the witnesses it called to the stand.

Also read Impeachment Trial of Vice President Sara Duterte Resumes Monday

Defense Denies Witness Coaching

We do not, to be very candid with you, when we call these witnesses, we needed them for specific purposes, but we do not prep them. Kung meron mang kaming communication whatsoever, it's just the scope, Poa said. In English, he meant the defense does not prepare them, and any communication is limited to the scope of their testimony. Poa added that the defense does not interview witnesses beforehand.

We don't really interview them muna, di ba? Because we want them to be able to just state the facts as they are and we don't want to be accused of tampering with their testimonies or coaching them or anything like that. So yung sa mga ties, we did not know about that, he said. He explained they avoid pre-interviews so witnesses can state facts freely and to prevent accusations of tampering or coaching.

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During the hearing, Bajan admitted going to China in December 2025, a detail that surfaced in the proceedings. She also drew a warning of contempt for being evasive while testifying, as senator-judges grew frustrated with her responses. Several senator-judges showed frustration with Bajan, similar to their reaction to another defense witness, Davao City Assessor Engineer Jaime Adalin. Both witnesses appeared to forget details of matters asked of them.

Witness Faces Frustration In Court

Poa said he understood the frustration of the senator-judges. But he noted it was possible the witnesses genuinely did not remember the answers to some questions directed at them. We would want our witnesses to be as straightforward as they can. Since they're under oath, kung hindi talaga nila natatandaan, mahirap naman sigurong gumawa din sila ng kwento kung hindi naman talaga nila natatandaan.

But, we'll see, Poa said. He stressed that witnesses should be straightforward and that, because they are under oath, it would be difficult for them to fabricate answers they truly do not recall. Despite the frustration of some senator-judges, Poa said there was no need for the defense to shift its strategy. He maintained the defense would continue presenting its case as planned.

Impeachment Trial Continues

The impeachment trial continues, with the defense facing scrutiny over the testimony of its witnesses and the prosecution raising questions about Bajan's professional ties. The defense has consistently denied any coaching or witness preparation.