DeepSeek Drives China's Market Rally, Deflecting Funds From India

DeepSeek, a groundbreaking advancement in artificial intelligence, has sparked a significant shift in investment flows back into China from India . This technology-driven rally, coupled with hopes for more economic stimulus , has seen hedge funds aggressively increasing their holdings in Chinese equities at the fastest pace in months.

In stark contrast, India is experiencing a record outflow of capital, fueled by concerns over slowing macroeconomic growth, declining corporate earnings, and inflated stock valuations. China's onshore and offshore equity markets have collectively surged by over $1.3 trillion in value just within the past month due to these reallocations, while India's market has contracted by more than $720 billion. The MSCI China Index is on track to outperform its Indian counterpart for a third consecutive month, marking its longest such streak in two years. Ken Wong, an Asian equity portfolio specialist at Eastspring Investments, emphasizes DeepSeek's pivotal role in showcasing China's robust AI ecosystem. His firm has been bolstering its holdings in Chinese internet companies over recent months, while simultaneously reducing exposure to smaller Indian stocks that had become overvalued. This recent trend represents a notable reversal from the years-long investment pivot towards India, driven by factors such as its infrastructure spending spree and its potential to emerge as a manufacturing hub. China's resurgence in investor appeal stems from a fundamental reassessment of its investment viability, particularly in the tech sector. Following a period of corporate crackdowns that initially spooked investors, Beijing may now actively foster the growth of the AI sector, as evidenced by the invitation extended to prominent entrepreneurs, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma, to meet with the nation's top leaders. DeepSeek-related developments are anticipated to bolster China's economy and its markets, providing a sustained upward trajectory, according to Vivek Dhawan, a fund manager at Candriam. He believes that China presents a more attractive investment proposition compared to India in the current market environment, considering both risk and reward. The valuation gap between the two markets further enhances China's allure. The MSCI China Index is currently trading at a modest 11 times forward earnings estimates, while the MSCI India Index is valued at approximately 21 times. Data compiled by Bloomberg on regional allocations by major Asian equity funds indicates that most are reducing exposure to Indian equities and simultaneously increasing their holdings in Chinese stocks in recent months. While DeepSeek has undoubtedly accelerated capital flows into China, potential future announcements regarding additional Chinese stimulus measures remain a critical factor, according to Andrew Swan, head of Asia ex-Japan equities at Man Group. Swan anticipates that policy will shift towards fostering domestic consumption and encouraging the deployment of currently high savings levels. Man Asia Ex-Japan Equity fund, which he manages, has raised its China exposure from 30 percent to 40 percent over the past year, while concurrently decreasing its India exposure from 21 percent to 18 percent. However, a complete reversal in fund flows is unlikely. Several Indian stock bulls, including Morgan Stanley, contend that the recent market correction may be overdone and that India's long-term growth story remains intact. Meanwhile, Amundi SA maintains a neutral stance on Chinese equities due to the additional 10 percent tariffs imposed on China by Trump, according to Aidan Yao, Asia senior investment strategist at Amundi. Yao acknowledges that a trade truce is possible as negotiations continue, but emphasizes that external dynamics will likely remain volatile and challenging for China in the foreseeable future. Skepticism persists among traders who have experienced setbacks from previous China market rallies. Some investors point to crowded trading and rising valuations as reasons for caution. Helen Zhu, chief investment officer at Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd., expresses uncertainty regarding the long-term monetization potential of DeepSeek's AI success. 'At the end of the day, you don’t really know what the potential monetization opportunities are over the medium to longer term,' she notes. Nevertheless, there is a palpable sense of 'China's back' in the markets. Positive developments continue to accumulate, with Alibaba adding $100 billion in market value over the past five weeks and the Hang Seng Tech Index entering a bull market. Nicole Wong, a portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management, states that 'The DeepSeek news was a well-timed and impactful catalyst that market participants were able to build a case for reentry' into Chinese markets. From a tactical standpoint, she believes that capitalizing on this momentum is a sound strategy





