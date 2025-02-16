Decoding the Philippine Election Campaign: A Live Panel Discussion

Join Rappler for a live panel discussion on the early developments of the Philippine election campaign, featuring experts analyzing the strategies, key players, and potential outcomes.

The campaign period for the national elections in the Philippines has officially commenced, kicking off last Tuesday, February 11th. Despite its short duration, the campaign trail has already been marked by a whirlwind of activity and heated exchanges. This election is shaping up to be a major clash between factions aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and those loyal to former President Rodrigo Duterte.

With a 90-day campaign period ahead, the political landscape is set for a dynamic and potentially contentious race.What can voters anticipate in the coming weeks? Will this election season mirror previous campaigns, or will it present novel developments and strategies? Join Rappler's head of community, Pia Ranada, for a live panel discussion on Sunday, February 16th, at 6 pm, as she delves into the political landscape with a distinguished panel of experts. Joining Ranada will be Rappler columnist John Nery, along with a team of seasoned Rappler reporters, including Bea Cupin, Bonz Magsambol, Dwight de Leon, Michelle Abad, Iya Gozum, and John Sitchon. Rounding out the panel is Herbie Gomez, Rappler's Mindanao bureau head. Together, they will dissect the campaigns thus far, examining the strategies, public appearances, and emerging trends that are shaping the election race.





