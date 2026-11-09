Philippines Debt-to-GDP Ratio Hits 66.9%, Highest in 22 Years

The Philippines' debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 66.9%, the highest since 2004, as national government debt reached a record P19.66 trillion at end-September 2026, fueled by weak economic growth and a weaker peso.

The Philippines' debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio climbed to 66.9 percent at the end of September 2026, the highest level in 22 years or since the 71.6 percent recorded at end-2004.

Philippines Debt To GDP Hits 22 Year High

That was higher than the 66.0 percent recorded at the end of the second quarter and the 63.2 percent at end-2025. It also exceeded the government's 64.9 percent target for the year. The ratio worsened following the disappointing third-quarter economic growth print. The National Government's outstanding debt reached a record P19.66 trillion at end-September 2026, inching up 0.27 percent from P19.61 trillion at end-August.

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That increase amounted to P53.47 billion. The latest debt stock marked an 11.03-percent increase, equivalent to P1.95 trillion, from the P17.71 trillion recorded at the end of 2025. It was already equivalent to about 99.47 percent of the government's projected P19.77-trillion outstanding debt stock by year-end. Domestic obligations accounted for 67.39 percent of total debt, amounting to P13.25 trillion, while external debt made up the remaining 32.61 percent, or P6.41 trillion.

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Domestic debt accounted for 45.1 percent of GDP at end-September, up from 44.2 percent at end-June, while external debt rose to 21.8 percent of GDP from 21.0 percent. Bureau of the Treasury data showed that peso-denominated debt accounted for 66.8 percent of the NG's outstanding debt at end-September, while foreign currency-denominated debt made up 33.2 percent.

Ser Percival K. Peña-Reyes, a senior research fellow at the Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development, attributed the higher debt-to-GDP ratio to persistent government budget deficits, continued borrowing to finance public expenditures, and slower-than-expected economic growth. The Philippine economy grew by just 2.1 percent year on year in the July-to-September period, the slowest GDP growth in five years or since the 3.8 percent contraction in the first quarter of 2021.

Slower Economic Growth And Weak Peso Drive Debt Burden

Excluding the pandemic years, this was the weakest in over 16 years or since the 1.8 percent expansion in the fourth quarter of 2009. GDP growth markedly slowed to 2.1 percent in the third quarter, down from the 2.3 percent recorded three months earlier and 4.0 percent in the same period last year. Peña-Reyes also noted that the weaker peso has increased the peso value of foreign currency-denominated debt.

The peso closed at P62.64 versus the greenback on Sept. 30, weakening by P1.28 from its P61.36 close on June 30. These factors basically reinforce one another, he said. Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) senior fellow John Paolo Rivera said the ratio is concerning due to slower economic growth that makes it more difficult to stabilize the debt burden.

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Rivera said the continued increase in debt-to-GDP suggests that fiscal space is becoming increasingly constrained, with potentially greater pressure on government resources for debt servicing and essential public services. There is no single debt threshold that automatically signals a fiscal crisis, Rivera said. What matters is whether economic growth, government revenues and borrowing costs remain consistent with debt sustainability, he added. Peña-Reyes said the debt level remains manageable but warned the government against complacency.

Experts Warn Fiscal Space Is Becoming Constrained

The Philippines still benefits from a relatively deep domestic capital market, a predominantly peso-denominated debt portfolio, and access to international financing, he said. However, he noted that the NG's fiscal space is becoming increasingly constrained, with higher interest payments, peso depreciation, global economic uncertainty, and potential external shocks making debt servicing more expensive. This means the government has less flexibility to respond to emergencies, provide economic stimulus, and fund social services without resorting to additional borrowing, he added.

To manage the debt levels, Peña-Reyes said the government needs to accelerate economic growth while pursuing credible fiscal consolidation. This means improving tax collection, broadening the tax base, plugging revenue leakages, eliminating inefficient expenditures, and prioritizing projects with high economic and social returns, he said. He also said the government should encourage private sector investment, improve the business environment, and invest in infrastructure, education, and productivity-enhancing programs. Austerity alone is not the answer, he added.

Government Must Accelerate Growth And Improve Tax Collection

The economy must grow faster, generate more jobs and revenues, and reduce dependence on borrowing so that debt grows more slowly than GDP.