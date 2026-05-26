Debris from China's Long March 7A Rocket Launch Projected to Fall in Philippines' Waters

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) has confirmed that debris from China's Long March 7A rocket launch is projected to fall within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and archipelagic waters. The launch took place on May 27, 2026, from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang, Hainan.

Debris from China 's Long March 7A rocket launch is projected to fall within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and archipelagic waters, according to the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA).

China sends astronaut on year-long space mission as it eyes 2030 moon landing. PhilSA disclosed the rocket drop zone through a Notice to Airmen warning of an 'aerospace flight activity.

' The space agency disseminated a pre-launch report to relevant government agencies and authorities before the launch. PhilSA urged the public to inform local authorities if they spot suspected debris. It also cautioned against retrieving or coming into close contact with these materials, which may contain remnants of toxic substances such as rocket fuel. According to PhilSA, unburned debris from rockets, such as the booster and fairing, are designed to be discarded as the rocket enters outer space.

Falling debris poses danger and potential risk to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through the drop zone. There is also a possibility for the debris to float around the area and wash toward nearby coasts.

Additionally, the possibility of an uncontrolled re-entry to the atmosphere of the rocket's upper stages returning from outer space cannot be ruled out at this time





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

China Long March 7A Rocket Philippine Space Agency Wenchang Space Launch Site Hainan May 27 2026 Notice To Airmen Aerospace Flight Activity Pre-Launch Report Relevant Government Agencies Public Local Authorities Suspected Debris Toxic Substances Rocket Fuel Unburned Debris Booster Fairing Discarded Outer Space Drop Zone Falling Debris Danger Potential Risk Ships Aircraft Fishing Boats Other Vessels Float Around The Area Wash Toward Nearby Coasts Uncontrolled Re-Entry To The Atmosphere Rocket's Upper Stages Outer Space

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