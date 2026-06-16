Death Toll Rises to 68 in Mindanao Earthquake as Over 1.3 Million Affected

A major 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Mindanao has resulted in 68 deaths and displaced thousands, with over 1.3 million people impacted across multiple regions, according to the NDRRMC. Search and rescue efforts continue amid reports of 33 missing persons, while extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, and agriculture is reported, prompting significant relief efforts.

The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao last week has risen to 68, while thousands remain displaced and more than 1.3 million people have been affected across several regions, according to the latest data released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council ( NDRRMC ) on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

In its situational report as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the NDRRMC said of the 68 fatalities, 33 were reported in Sarangani, 24 in South Cotabato, 10 in Davao Occidental, and one in Davao del Sur. Search and rescue operations continue in the affected areas as authorities are still verifying reports of 33 missing persons -- 16 in Davao Occidental, 15 in Sarangani, and two in South Cotabato.

The earthquake's impact has extended across a wide swath of Mindanao, affecting an estimated 338,000 families or approximately 1.38 million individuals. The NDRRMC reported that 45 evacuation centers are currently operational, sheltering about 4,400 families or 19,700 individuals. Local government units and national agencies continue to provide relief assistance to affected residents, particularly in areas where homes and critical infrastructure sustained heavy damage.

The NDRRMC reported that government assistance distributed to affected families has reached P156.6 million, while local government units and municipalities have received an additional P8.1 million in support. Government assessments show that the earthquake damaged around 68,000 houses across the affected regions, 12,400 homes were completely destroyed, while another 55,600 sustained partial damage. The disaster also inflicted significant losses on public infrastructure, with damage estimated at P1.07 billion.

The agricultural sector recorded losses amounting to P29.8 million, affecting farmers and rural communities already struggling with the aftermath of the disaster





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Earthquake Mindanao NDRRMC Disaster Relief Damage

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