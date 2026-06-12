Death Toll Rises to 55 in Philippines Earthquake as Rescue Efforts Face Challenges

Rescuers in the southern Philippines are confronting difficult conditions including rain and aftershocks as they work to clear roads and locate the missing following a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake off Mindanao's coast. The disaster has claimed 55 lives, with 31 people still missing. In Sarangani province, disaster officials report progress in reopening blocked roads but note that helicopters are needed to deliver supplies to isolated communities lacking power. Aftershocks and rainfall have intermittently halted operations involving heavy machinery to remove boulders. With hopes of finding survivors fading, recovery teams now focus on retrieving bodies. President Ferdinand Marcos has toured the damaged areas in General Santos, the region's largest city, and pledged 100 million pesos ($1.6 million) for rebuilding the city hall.

MANILA, Philippines - Rescue rs battling rain and aftershocks cleared roads and searched for the missing in the southern Philippines on Friday as the death toll from a major quake rose to 55.

The 7.8-magnitude tremor just off the coast of Mindanao on Monday brought down buildings and triggered landslides on the southern island while setting off tsunami warnings across the region. A government tally released Friday revealed eight additional deaths, while the number of missing stood at 31 as reports from local jurisdictions trickled in.

In hard-hit Sarangani province, provincial disaster chief Rene Punzalan told AFP that many of the blocked roads had been cleared, but helicopters were still being employed to take food and water to cut-off residents who remained without power.

"Aftershocks are still slowing us down, plus it also rained last night, so we have to stop the operation for a while," he said of operations in which backhoes were being used to remove large boulders. Punzalan added that while the search for the missing continued, there was little hope of finding survivors.

"Many days have passed since the earthquake, so it's going to be a miracle if any of them can be rescued alive," he said. "Our goal is just to retrieve their bodies. " President Ferdinand Marcos on Wednesday visited affected areas of General Santos, the largest city, including a damaged school and an aid distribution area. He said the government would allot P100 million ($1.6 million) to rebuild the city hall





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Earthquake Philippines Mindanao Tsunami Warning Landslide Rescue Sarangani General Santos Death Toll Missing Aftershocks Relief President Ferdinand Marcos

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Death Toll Rises to 45 in Mindanao Earthquake as Relief Operations Face Infrastructure ChallengesA magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao has resulted in 45 deaths, 17 missing, and 487 injuries, affecting over 149,000 individuals across several regions. Government responders are overcoming damaged roads and bridges to deliver aid, with 18 bridges and 41 roads damaged in Soccsksargen alone. Relief efforts continue as thousands remain in evacuation centers.

Read more »

Earthquake Damage in Mindanao Reaches P562.8 Million, Death Toll Rises to 45The estimated cost of infrastructure damage from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao has reached P562.8 million, with the death toll climbing to 45 and 630 injured, according to the Office of Civil Defense. Damage is concentrated in Regions XI and XII, affecting roads, bridges, a seaport, an airport, and thousands of homes. Over 35,673 families have been impacted, with many in evacuation centers. Relief supplies including food packs and health commodities are being distributed.

Read more »

Mindanao Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 53 as Rescue Efforts ContinueThe 7.8 magnitude quake in Mindanao has increased the death toll to 53, with emergency teams navigating damage, infrastructure loss, and school closures as they search for survivors and victims across SOCCSKSARGEN and the Davao Region.

Read more »

Quake death toll rises to 45THE death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Mindanao has risen to 45, while hundreds remain injured and thousands displaced, according to the Nation

Read more »