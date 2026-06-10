Death Toll Rises to 45 in Mindanao Earthquake as Relief Operations Face Infrastructure Challenges

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao has resulted in 45 deaths, 17 missing, and 487 injuries, affecting over 149,000 individuals across several regions. Government responders are overcoming damaged roads and bridges to deliver aid, with 18 bridges and 41 roads damaged in Soccsksargen alone. Relief efforts continue as thousands remain in evacuation centers.

The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao has risen to 45, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council ( NDRRMC ).

In its report Tuesday night, the NDRRMC stated that 33 of the reported fatalities were from the Soccsksargen region, while 12 were from the Davao Region. A total of 17 individuals remain reported missing, and 487 people have been injured following the Monday earthquake. A total of 149,372 individuals, or 33,596 families, have been affected by the earthquake in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Among the affected population, 32,464 individuals or 8,813 families are staying in evacuation centers, while 8,973 individuals or 1,804 families are residing in other locations. The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported that government responders have reached areas that were initially isolated or cut off. During an interview with Super Radyo dzBB, OCD spokesperson Junie Castillo said that reaching some areas remains a challenge due to damaged infrastructure, particularly in parts of Soccsksargen.

He added that several roads and bridges remain impassable, prompting authorities to use alternative routes and sea transport to deliver relief supplies and reach affected communities. Based on initial reports from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), 18 bridges in Soccsksargen have been damaged, with six nearly impassable. At least 41 roads have also been affected, approximately 20 of which are currently impassable.

The government continues to distribute food and non-food items, tents, gasoline, and other essential supplies to residents displaced by the earthquake. Castillo stated that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has sufficient food stockpiles for the affected residents. In a separate development, a newborn baby was discovered inside a sack in Negros Occidental, highlighting the broader humanitarian concerns following the disaster





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Earthquake Mindanao NDRRMC Relief Operations Infrastructure Damage Soccsksargen Davao Evacuation Casualties

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