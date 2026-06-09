Death Toll Rises to 37 After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the southern Philippines has resulted in at least 37 fatalities, with hundreds injured and several missing. Over 19,000 families are affected, and thousands are in evacuation centers. Tsunami warnings were issued but later lifted.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on June 8, 2026, causing widespread destruction and significant casualties, particularly in the Davao Region and Soccskargen.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that at least 37 people lost their lives, with many more injured and missing. In the Davao Region, there were four deaths and 23 injured, while the Soccskargen region recorded a higher toll of 33 deaths, 456 injured, and four individuals reported missing. The disaster has affected over 19,000 families, with approximately 5,000 families currently residing in evacuation centers.

Rescue operations were promptly launched, with teams working tirelessly to retrieve trapped survivors from collapsed buildings and locate missing persons. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) also noted that a tsunami was generated, impacting coastal areas such as Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, Zamboanga City, Davao Oriental, and Surigao del Sur.

However, all tsunami warnings were subsequently lifted on the same day as the earthquake





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Earthquake Philippines 7.8 Magnitude NDRRMC Tsunami Casualties Rescue

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