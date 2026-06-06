Death Toll Rises to 28 in Collapsed Building in Angeles City, Pampanga

The death toll from the collapsed building in Angeles City, Pampanga has risen to 28 as authorities continue search, rescue, and retrieval operations. The Department of Labor and Employment has raised concerns over possible violations of occupational safety and health standards at the construction site.

The Bureau of Fire Protection ( BFP ) Central Luzon confirmed that the death toll from the collapsed building in Angeles City , Pampanga has risen to 28 as of Saturday.

In an update, authorities said one more individual was successfully extricated from the rubble at 9:56 p.m. during ongoing search, rescue, and retrieval operations. On Wednesday, responders reported that around 30 percent of the debris at the site had already been cleared, with teams and heavy equipment still deployed despite intermittent rain. The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) earlier said there were possible violations of occupational safety and health standards at the construction site.

The project had previously been issued a work stoppage order by DOLE Region 3 due to safety deficiencies. Lawyers for the building owner and contractor appeared at a press conference a week after the incident. One of them said the owner is willing to assist the victims and is seeking an independent investigation into the collapse.

The ongoing operations and investigation are expected to continue in the coming days as authorities work to determine the cause of the building collapse and provide support to those affected





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Bureau Of Fire Protection BFP Angeles City Pampanga Building Collapse

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