Death Toll Rises to 28 in Angeles City Building Collapse

A nine-story building under construction in Angeles City, Pampanga collapsed, killing 28 people and injuring others, including a Malaysian tourist. Investigations focus on unauthorized construction of a 10th floor swimming pool.

The death toll from the collapse of a nine-story building under construction in Angeles City , Pampanga has risen to 28, the Bureau of Fire Protection confirmed on Saturday evening, June 6, 2026.

The building, located along Teodoro Street in Barangay Balibago, collapsed at 2:28 a.m. on May 24, while dozens of construction workers were sleeping inside. The structure was in its final stages of construction, intended to serve as a condo-hotel or mixed-use commercial building. The collapse also damaged a nearby lodging house, killing a 65-year-old Malaysian tourist and injuring several others. Investigators are focusing on whether the project exceeded what was authorized under its building permit.

Records indicate that the structure was approved as a nine-story condo-hotel, but workers were reportedly constructing a swimming pool on a planned 10th floor at the time of the collapse. Authorities are examining whether the additional load or design modifications contributed to the structural failure. Building safety standards, engineering compliance, and construction practices are under scrutiny. The Department of Public Works and Highways, the Philippine National Police, and the Angeles City Government have launched separate investigations.

Residents and families of the victims are demanding answers as search, rescue, and retrieval operations continue. The incident has raised concerns about construction safety regulations in the Philippines, where rapid urbanization has sometimes outpaced enforcement of building codes. Local officials have vowed to ensure accountability, with Mayor Carmelo Lazatin stating that all responsible parties will face legal consequences.

The collapse is one of the deadliest construction accidents in the region in recent years, highlighting the need for stricter oversight of building projects. Engineering experts have pointed out that building on a swimming pool on a higher floor without proper structural reinforcement could have been a critical error. The ongoing investigations will determine if there was negligence or criminal liability.

Meanwhile, the community mourns the loss of 28 lives, including construction workers who were just trying to earn a living. The Philippine government has promised support for the families of the victims, including financial assistance and counseling. This tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to safety standards in the construction industry to prevent future disasters





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Building Collapse Angeles City Construction Accident Death Toll Philippines

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FACT CHECK: AI-generated video not real footage of Angeles City building collapseThe incident happened around 3 am on May 24, but the AI-generated video depicts a building collapsing in broad daylight

Read more »

Building Collapse in Angeles City: Rescue Operations Continue Amid Rain, 30% of Rubble ClearedRescue teams remain deployed at a building collapse site in Angeles City, Philippines, despite rainy weather. About 30% of rubble has been removed. The project previously violated safety orders. Building owner and contractor pledge assistance and call for independent investigation.

Read more »

DepEd Cebu City, nakatala og pagsaka sa abilidad sa pagbasaTaliwala sa kabalaka sa taas nga gidaghanon sa mga estudyante nga naglisod sa pagbasa sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo, ang Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Divisi

Read more »

Death Toll Rises to 28 in Collapsed Building in Angeles City, PampangaThe death toll from the collapsed building in Angeles City, Pampanga has risen to 28 as authorities continue search, rescue, and retrieval operations. The Department of Labor and Employment has raised concerns over possible violations of occupational safety and health standards at the construction site.

Read more »