Death Toll Rises to 27 in Angeles City Building Collapse

Rescue teams recovered two more bodies from a collapsed construction site in Angeles City, bringing the confirmed fatalities to 27. The incident, which occurred on May 24, involved a nine-story building under construction that was set to become a hotel. Authorities are investigating potential safety violations.

The death toll from the building collapse in Angeles City , Pampanga , rose to 27 on Wednesday after two more bodies were recovered, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection ( BFP ) Central Luzon.

The 26th victim was retrieved from the rubble around 6:40 p.m., while the 27th was recovered at approximately 7:10 p.m. Earlier in the day, another body had been found despite heavy rain around 3:45 p.m. in Barangay Balibago. The collapse occurred on May 24 at a construction site for a nine-story building that was intended to become a hotel. Twenty-seven people were rescued from the tragedy.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) indicated that possible violations of occupational safety and health standards may have occurred at the construction site. The project had previously been placed under a work stoppage order issued by DOLE Central Luzon due to deficiencies in safety measures. After reportedly complying with the required corrections, the project was allowed to resume operations





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Building Collapse Angeles City Pampanga Construction Accident Occupational Safety DOLE BFP Rescue Operations Casualties Work Stoppage

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