Death Toll Rises to 24 in Angeles City Building Collapse; Safety Violations Cited Prior to Disaster

A comprehensive overview of the tragic building collapse in Angeles City, Pampanga, which killed 24 people including an infant. The structure had been flagged for safety violations, and rescue efforts have shifted to retrieval as debris clearing continues.

A devastating building collapse in Angeles City , Pampanga , Philippines, has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with the death toll climbing to 24 according to the latest update from the Angeles City Information Office on Wednesday, June 3.

Rescue teams successfully retrieved two additional bodies from the rubble on Wednesday morning, though authorities have not yet been able to identify the individuals. The 21st fatality, recovered on Tuesday, June 2, was confirmed to be that of an infant, underscoring the human cost of the disaster. Reports also indicate that some family members of construction workers were present in the building at the time of its collapse, further expanding the circle of victims.

The incident occurred on May 24 when a nine-story building under construction collapsed in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City. Search and rescue operations transitioned to retrieval efforts just two days after the collapse, as the focus shifted to recovering remains from the massive debris field, a process that continues with ongoing clearing operations. The tragedy has raised serious concerns about construction safety and regulatory oversight.

The Department of Labor and Employment Region 3 Office had previously flagged the building for occupational health and safety violations, pointing to potential lapses in enforcement that may have contributed to the catastrophic failure. In the aftermath, humanitarian assistance has been extended to affected families, with at least P1.4 million worth of aid distributed to 50 families as of May 30, according to a situational report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council





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Building Collapse Angeles City Pampanga Construction Accident Safety Violations

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