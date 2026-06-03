Death Toll Rises to 23 in Angeles City Building Collapse Amid Safety Concerns

The death toll from a building collapse in Angeles City has climbed to 23 as rescue operations continue. The construction site had previously been ordered to stop due to safety violations, prompting questions about regulatory enforcement. The building owner and contractor have pledged support for victims and an independent investigation.

The tragic collapse of a building under construction in Barangay Balibago , Angeles City has resulted in a death toll of 23, according to the Bureau Fire Protection ( BFP ) Central Luzon.

In an update provided on Wednesday, BFP Central Luzon reported that another body was recovered from the rubble at 9:12 a.m. during ongoing search, rescue, and retrieval operations. The statement from BFP Central Luzon confirmed, "The Unified Command has extricated the confirmed 23rd casualty at the collapse site of Brgy. Balibago, Angeles City.

" This incident has raised serious concerns about construction safety standards and regulatory enforcement. The construction project had previously been issued a work stoppage order by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region 3 due to identified safety deficiencies. This prior intervention highlights potential lapses in compliance and oversight that may have contributed to the disaster. The building owner's legal representative, Atty.

Willie Rivera, stated that the owner is prepared to assist the victims and is seeking to conduct an independent investigation into the incident. He explained, "We first talked to the Office of the Mayor. They are the ones who can help us, and we explained to them that should financial help be needed.

" Meanwhile, Atty. Nicolai Manguerra, representing the contractor, emphasized that the contractor will not evade responsibility and will provide assistance to the affected families. He said, "The contractor will not run away from the assistance that families would request. Their number one priority is to help the affected families.

" The focus now remains on rescue efforts, support for families of the victims, and a thorough investigation to determine the causes of the collapse and assign accountability. The incident underscores the critical importance of stringent safety protocols in construction projects and the need for effective monitoring by regulatory agencies to prevent such tragedies in the future





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Building Collapse Angeles City Construction Accident BFP DOLE Safety Violations Rescue Operation Casualties Barangay Balibago

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