Death Toll Rises to 17 in Angeles City Building Collapse Amid Safety Concerns

The death toll from a building collapse in Angeles City, Pampanga has climbed to 17, with three still missing. The Bureau of Fire Protection confirmed the recovery of additional victims, and the construction site had faced prior safety violations. Legal representatives for the owner and contractor have pledged support for affected families as investigations continue.

The death toll from the collapse of a building under construction in Angeles City , Pampanga has increased to 17, as reported by the Bureau of Fire Protection ( BFP ) in Central Luzon early Tuesday morning.

The BFP confirmed that the bodies of two additional victims, identified as the 15th and 16th casualties, were recovered in the early hours of June 2. The 15th victim was extricated at 1:56 a.m. after extensive efforts to clear rubble and debris, while the 16th victim was pulled out at 2:07 a.m. This raised the death toll to 16 initially, but later updates confirmed a total of 17 fatalities.

Three individuals remain missing, and 27 people have been rescued from the incident. Investigations have revealed that the construction project had previously been issued a work stoppage order by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region 3 due to safety deficiencies. Legal representatives for both the building owner and the contractor have issued statements regarding assistance to the victims. Atty.

Willie Rivera, representing the building owner, stated that they have reached out to the Office of the Mayor for support and are prepared to provide financial aid to affected families. Atty. Nicolai Manguerra, representing the contractor, emphasized that the contractor will not evade any responsibilities and that their primary focus is to assist the families impacted by the tragedy.

The incident underscores ongoing concerns about construction safety and regulatory enforcement in the region, with authorities likely to pursue a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the collapse and assign accountability. The recovery operations have been challenging due to the scale of the debris, and emergency responders continue their efforts to locate the missing persons while providing support to the rescued victims and grieving families





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Building Collapse Angeles City Construction Accident Death Toll Safety Violations BFP DOLE Rescue Operations

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