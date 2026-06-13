Death Toll from Mindanao Earthquake Rises to 61; Relief Efforts Face Access Challenges

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao has resulted in 61 deaths and over 1,200 injuries. Rescue and relief operations are hindered by landslides blocking roads and communication issues, with isolated areas like Jose Abad Santos and Glan receiving aid via helicopters and ships.

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of Mindanao on June 8, leading to a reported death toll of 61 as confirmed by the Office of Civil Defense ( OCD ).

OCD Assistant Secretary and Deputy Administrator Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV stated that validation of the casualty figures is still ongoing, but the bodies of the 61 deceased have been accounted for. The number of missing persons has decreased from 40 to 33, partly because some may have been found and reclassified as dead casualties.

The injured count stands at 1,221, a figure that includes those who sought medical consultation for symptoms like dizziness and trauma, with Region 12 reporting about 532 cases, many of which involved students. The primary causes of death were earthquake-induced landslides and falling debris. Most fatalities from falling debris occurred in General Santos City, while landslide-related deaths were recorded in Jose Abad Santos and Sarangani Island in Davao Occidental.

Several missing individuals are reportedly in Sarangani and Jose Abad Santos, areas where road networks are blocked by landslides, making access extremely difficult. Communications have also been problematic because emergency telecoms relying on generator sets ran out of fuel after two to three days, prompting the OCD to send gasoline supplies. Two areas, Jose Abad Santos and Glan, were isolated during the first 72 hours due to damaged road networks, necessitating the use of helicopters and ships for response.

For the last three days, rescue operations have concentrated on Sarangani Island, Balut Island, Jose Abad Santos (all in Davao Occidental), and Glan in Sarangani Province. The OCD is prioritizing the delivery of water, food, and housing materials including tents to ground zero locations: Glan, Jose Abad Santos, and General Santos City.

Relief goods from Manila are transported via Philippine Air Force C-130 and C-295 aircraft, as well as Navy and Coast Guard assets, then moved by helicopters and sea vessels to isolated areas like Glan and Balut Island. Military units and trucks are also distributing essentials. Water filtration units are being deployed, and housing materials are being generated for affected local government units. Temporary shelters using tents and tarpaulins are being provided.

The airport in General Santos City remains closed for commercial flights but is operational for humanitarian relief missions





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Earthquake Mindanao Landslide Relief Operations OCD

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