Death of Poor Boy from Talacogon Shakes Ateneo de Manila University

The death of 18-year-old Rene Clert 'Bobet' Baterbonia, a fast-rising basketball star from the town of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, has shaken the core foundations of the elite Jesuit university - Ateneo de Manila University - and created cracks within a campus that sits on a seismically active area. The culture of institutional self-protection, what many have long called Fortress Ateneo, has done real damage, making the school smaller, colder, and less trusted by the very communities it claims to serve.

In the town of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, conversations centered on the devastating news of the death of 18-year-old Rene Clert 'Bobet' Baterbonia, a fast-rising basketball star who was part of the Ateneo de Manila University's basketball team.

Bobet drowned in faraway Dipaculao, Aurora, while on a team-building activity of the Blue Eagles, eager to spread his wings and soar high but ended up dead four days later, pulled by a rip current into deeper waters. His family learned about his death late afternoon but without details to help them understand what happened.

Even in the wee hours of the morning, Talacogon residents came to meet their MVP, whose remains arrived at the municipal gymnasium in Barangay San Agustin at 1:40 a.m. on June 16, 18 hours after the funeral convoy left Davao City at around 8 a.m. on June 15. The death of a poor boy from the small town of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, would shake the core foundations of the elite Jesuit university - ADMU - and create cracks within a campus that sits on a seismically active area.

For many within the ADMU, the long silence that accompanied the seeming lack of compassion of the administration, was as disastrous as a Magnitude 7.8 earthquake. The culture of institutional self-protection, what many have long called Fortress Ateneo, has done real damage. It has made the school smaller, colder, and less trusted by the very communities it claims to serve. There must be accountability, he stressed, personnel changes in ADMU and compensation must be given to the families.

He said ADMU should seriously consider withdrawing from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) for one season, and yes, we must dismantle Fortress Ateneo.





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Ateneo De Manila University Rene Clert Baterbonia Basketball Death Institutional Self-Protection Fortress Ateneo University Athletic Association Of The Philipp

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