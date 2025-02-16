Deadly Stampede at Delhi Railway Station as Millions Flee to Kumbh Mela

A tragic stampede at a New Delhi railway station claimed the lives of at least 18 people on Saturday as desperate crowds attempted to board trains bound for the Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering. This incident, which comes just weeks after another fatal stampede at the festival's site, highlights the ongoing challenges of managing the immense crowds that flock to the Kumbh Mela every 12 years.

At least 18 people died during a stampede at a railway station in India's capital late Saturday when surging crowds scrambled to catch trains to the world's largest religious gathering, the Kumbh Mela. The Kumbh Mela attracts tens of millions of Hindu faithful every 12 years to the northern city of Prayagraj, and has a history of crowd-related disasters.

The rush at the train station in New Delhi appeared to break out Saturday as crowds struggled to board trains for the ongoing event, which will end on February 26. 'I can confirm 15 deaths at the hospital. They don't have any open injury. Most (likely died from) hypoxia or maybe some blunt injury but that would only be confirmed after an autopsy,' Dr Ritu Saxena, deputy medical superintendent of Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi told Agence France Presse (AFP). 'There are also 11 others who are injured. Most of them are stable and have orthopaedic injuries,' she said. Broadcaster NDTV reported three more dead from the stampede, quoting an official of another hospital in the city. 'I have been working as a coolie since 1981, but I never saw a crowd like this before,' the Times of India newspaper quoted a porter at the railway station as saying. 'People started colliding and fell on the escalator and stairs' when (the) platform for a special train departing for Prayagraj was suddenly shifted, the porter said. Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a 'high-level inquiry' had been ordered into the causes of the accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was 'distressed' by the stampede. 'My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery,' he wrote on X. The governor of the capital territory Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena said disaster management personnel had been told to deploy and 'all hospitals are in readiness to address related exigencies.' The six-week Kumbh Mela is the single biggest milestone on the Hindu religious calendar, and officials said around 500 million devotees have already visited the festival since it began last month. More than 400 people died after they were trampled or drowned on a single day of the festival in 1954, one of the largest tolls in a crowd-related disaster globally





