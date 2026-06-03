Deadly Hotel Fire in Delhi Claims 21 Lives Including 12 Foreign Nationals

A major fire at a hotel in South Delhi killed at least 21 people, including foreign nationals from several countries, and injured many others. Witnesses reported desperate escape attempts as people jumped from the burning building, while locals used mattresses to cushion their falls. The owner of the building has been detained as an investigation into the cause, possibly linked to a ground-floor restaurant, continues.

A devastating fire swept through a hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 21 lives, including 12 foreign nationals .

The incident, one of the deadliest in the national capital since 2022, unfolded a little before 9 a.m. when flames erupted on the ground and first floors of the four-storey building, trapping guests and residents on the upper levels. Emergency services responded with eight fire tenders, but the intensity of the blaze and the smoke quickly engulfed the structure. Witnesses described scenes of panic and desperate attempts to escape. As the fire raged, several people jumped from the burning building.

Local residents and bystanders acted swiftly to mitigate the danger, dragging mattresses from a nearby shop to cushion the falls.

"People spread mattresses, and a woman from the third floor jumped on it with a little kid," recounted witness Sher Khan. "There is a mattress shop here... We took the mattresses from there and laid them on the road to help those who were jumping out of the building," added Wasim Raja, another local resident. Television footage captured the harrowing moments of individuals leaping from windows as the building was consumed by flames and thick smoke billowed into the sky.

The rescue operation involved police, fire services, and other emergency responders working in coordination. A total of 49 individuals were admitted to various hospitals for treatment. Officials from the state-run All India Institute of Medical Sciences reported receiving 13 patients, two of whom were in critical condition. By the evening, eight of the injured had been discharged after receiving medical care.

Authorities confirmed that the deceased included foreign nationals from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, and Liberia, though a police statement did not specify their nationalities. The building's owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, has been detained as police registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary assessments suggest the fire may have originated from a restaurant operating on the ground floor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, stating that authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected





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Delhi Fire Hotel Fire Malviya Nagar Building Fire Rescue Operation Casualties Foreign Nationals Investigation Restaurant Fire Emergency Response

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