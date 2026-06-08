Deadly 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Philippines

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake off Sarangani, Mindanao on June 8, 2026, resulted in at least eight confirmed fatalities across Davao Occidental, General Santos City, and South Cotabato, with infrastructure damage including a collapsed building and suspended airport operations.

The southern Philippines experienced a devastating earthquake on Monday, June 8, 2026, with a magnitude 7.8 striking off the coast of Sarangani in Mindanao . Initial reports from the ground indicate widespread damage and a significant loss of life.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) is currently verifying figures, but early information suggests at least eight people have died. The fatalities are distributed across several provinces: three in Davao Occidental, three in General Santos City, and two in South Cotabato. The strong tremors caused a building to collapse in General Santos City, a scene captured in photographs showing the destructive power of the quake. Infrastructure assessment is ongoing, with particular attention focused on the General Santos Airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has already suspended operations at the airport to conduct a thorough evaluation of its equipment and facilities, ensuring safety for future flights. OCD spokesperson Junie Castillo provided updates on the developing situation, emphasizing that the casualty figures are preliminary and subject to change as more information arrives from affected areas. Rescue and relief operations are being mobilized, with local authorities leading the response while national agencies coordinate support.

The earthquake's impact on key transportation hubs and residential structures underscores the vulnerability of the region to seismic events. The public is advised to follow official channels for verified information as the situation evolves





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Earthquake Mindanao Philippines Sarangani General Santos Casualties Infrastructure Damage OCD Civil Aviation Authority

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