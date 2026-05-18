De Leon Appointed as DBM Officer-In-Charge

Pangandaman resigned from DBM following allegations of budget skips related to the flood control fund, and De Leon will take over management duties.

De Leon will replace Rolando Toledo , who served as DBM officer-in-charge following the departure of Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman . Pangandaman, who had headed the DBM since 2022, stepped down supposedly out of delicadeza after being implicated in alleged budget insertions related to the flood control fund controversy .

According to the Presidential Communications Office, De Leon previously served as DBM undersecretary from 2021 to 2022, overseeing the Organization and Systems Improvement Group and the Information and Communications Technology Group. DBM releases P16.5B to DPWH to pay for ongoing infra projects De Leon also served as secretary general of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines and obtained his Career Executive Service Eligibility in 2024.

In academe, he worked as an assistant professor at the University of the Philippines National College of Public Administration and Governance (UP-NCPAG), where he taught courses on governmental accounting, auditing, local government administration, and regional administration. According to Malacañang, De Leon graduated magna cum laude and valedictorian from UP-NCPAG and topped the 2016 Environmental Planning Licensure Examination. He also holds master’s degrees in Urban and Regional Planning and Public Safety Administration, both earned with academic honors.

In 2021, De Leon completed a certificate program in Business Process Management at the Queensland University of Technology under the Australia Awards scholarship program.

"A career public servant, Secretary De Leon is recognized for his work in fiscal management, organizational reform, and digital transformation," Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said during a press briefing on Monday





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De Leon DBM Officer-In-Charge Amenah Pangandaman Budget Insertions Flood Control Fund Controversy Rolando Toledo

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