De La Salle defeated UP 88-80 in UAAP Season 89 men's basketball, forcing a two-way tie at third with FEU and confirming a playoff for the second seed.

De La Salle University defeated the University of the Philippines 88-80 in the UAAP Season 89 men's basketball tournament on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The defending champions improved to 8-5 and forced a two-way tie at third place with FEU. The loss dropped UP to 9-4, confirming a playoff for the second seed. Doy Dungo and Jacob Cortez both finished with 22 points for the Green Archers. Rookie Joaquin Tovera added 14 points, while veteran Vhoris Marasigan chipped in 10 markers.

Also read FEU and DLSU eye Final Four spots in UAAP Season 89 showdowns at Araneta Coliseum

La Salle Builds 16-Point Lead Over UP

JC Macalalag scored nine points for La Salle. Veejay Pre led UP with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Elliot Dimaculangan churned out 15 markers for the Fighting Maroons. La Salle built a lead of as many as 16 points, going up 69-53 after a three-pointer by Dungo at the 9:43 mark of the third quarter.

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The Green Archers nearly squandered that advantage when UP staged a fourth-quarter uprising. UP came as close as eight points when Arvie Poyos hit a three-pointer to pull the Fighting Maroons within 69-77 with 4:11 remaining. Tovera and Cortez then each sank a pair of free throws to restore a comfortable 83-75 lead. Poyos knocked down another triple to cut the gap to five, 78-83, in the final 40 seconds.

La Salle held on as Tovera and Macalalag combined to close out the game. Macalalag scored four of his nine points in the last 17 seconds, including a layup and two insurance free throws. The win reflected the brotherhood and chemistry the team had been trying to address, which was the purpose of a team bonding they attended before the game.

Team Bonding Fuels Green Archers Victory

Dungo said it had been discussed during the outing that they were not only fighting for La Salle but also for their teammates and brothers. He added that they just did what they had been preparing for, and that was the entire reason for the team bonding, to stay away from distractions and focus on the team. Although La Salle controlled most of the game, it could not break away for good against UP's fourth-quarter storm.

The game also showed La Salle's ability to withstand pressure. After UP trimmed the deficit to five points late, the Green Archers relied on free throws and timely baskets from Tovera, Cortez and Macalalag. The closing sequence prevented any potential comeback in the final seconds. The outcome has significant implications for the final standings.

Either De La Salle or the FEU Tamaraws will rise to 9-5 and secure the second seed playoff spot. The tournament structure ensures the top teams will be determined by the final elimination games. De La Salle will conclude its campaign against the FEU Tamaraws on November 28. UP is scheduled to play against National University on the same day.

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Playoff Scenarios for Final Four Seeds

A playoff for the fourth seed will be realized if the University of Santo Tomas, currently 7-6, defeats Adamson University on November 25. If the Growling Tigers lose that game, FEU and De La Salle will complete the Final Four cast. The remaining games will determine the exact seeding and playoff matchups for the teams. The competitive nature of the standings highlights the intensity of the current season, with every result affecting the final pairings.

La Salle's victory made its Final Four fate a little less complicated. The Green Archers can still improve their position depending on their final assignment and other results. UP, meanwhile, will try to regroup before its last elimination game and prepare for the playoffs. The scores were: La Salle 88 - Dungo 22, Cortez 22, Tovera 14, Marasigan 10, Macalalag 9, Pablo 4, Amos 3, Agunanne 2, Gagate 2, Abadam 0, Daep 0, Quines 0.

UP 80 - Pre 20, Dimaculangan 15, Ududo 10, Bayla 9, Poyos 9, Remogat 5, Stevens 4, Yniguez 4, Ogana 2, Maga 2, Payosing 0, Alter 0, Briones 0. The result keeps La Salle in contention for a higher seed. FEU remains level with the Green Archers at 8-5. UP stays at 9-4 but remains in second place.

The final week of the elimination round will settle the playoff picture.