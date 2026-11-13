De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Students Launch Sustainable Fashion Pop-Up in Manila

DLS-CSB students unveil 'The Closet Between Worlds' pop-up in Manila, showcasing sustainable fashion labels and young Filipino entrepreneurs to over 230 attendees.

The debut of " The Closet Between Worlds" has positioned a new wave of Filipino fashion designers at the center of Manila's retail landscape. Organized by Fashion Design and Merchandising Business Track students of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, the event highlighted young creators who merge modern aesthetics with local craftsmanship. This inaugural showcase took place at The Art District in Escolta, Manila, marking a significant moment for student entrepreneurs.

Sustainable Fashion Showcase Details

The pop-up event attracted more than 230 fashion enthusiasts to the historic Escolta district. The gathering provided emerging labels with a vital platform to introduce their collections to potential customers and patrons. De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde students used this opportunity to demonstrate how contemporary style can coexist with sustainable business practices. The event served as a practical application of their academic training in design and merchandising.

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Participating Student Labels and Collections

Participating labels showcased a diverse array of clothing, accessories, and fashion-related services. Akata presented ergonomic ready-to-wear pieces designed for comfort and utility. Arìque featured minimalist womenswear specifically suited for tropical living conditions. Club Cie offered elevated everyday essentials, while Diwa presented contemporary romantic ensembles. These collections reflected the students' varied approaches to addressing consumer needs through design.

Other notable collections included Dust Bunny's intimate outerwear and FlipThread's reversible smart-casual apparel. Isa.Yo introduced transformable Gen Z fashion, and Jazie Deshawn displayed Y2K-inspired designs. Lilly of the Valley showcased timeless children's clothing, while Malaya presented relaxed everyday wear. Metamorphosis focused on functional athleisure, and Saint Leov introduced contemporary menswear. Yugto offered outdoor-inspired streetwear for active lifestyles.

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Artisanal Accessories and Service Innovations

Even pets found representation in the showcase through Fluffé, which featured feminine, coquette-inspired lifestyle products. Accessories highlighted Filipino artistry with Grasya presenting handmade macramé and beaded pieces by local artisans. Moreya reimagined traditional Filipino objects as bags and footwear, while Shuthelah drew inspiration from Philippine history and architecture for its statement shoes. These items emphasized the integration of cultural heritage into modern design.

Beyond apparel, the event introduced service-oriented businesses promoting responsible fashion consumption. Clommu offered clothing consignment and workshops on circular fashion practices. Leather Maven specialized in restoring leather goods to extend their lifespan. Realo provided accessible crochet tools, materials, and skills development for crafters. These ventures demonstrated a commitment to reducing waste and encouraging mindful consumer habits.

Digital Infrastructure and Future Impact

Three student ventures managed the event's business and digital components to ensure operational success. CuHaus managed pop-up and experiential shopping arrangements for the attendees. Lilo Morii oversaw social media marketing to reach broader audiences. Untitled handled website management and digital curation for the participating brands. This comprehensive support structure underscored the holistic business education provided by De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.