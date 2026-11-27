The Department of Budget and Management released P336 million to compensate hog raisers affected by African swine fever, with remaining payments due by 2027.

The Department of Budget and Management has officially released P336 million to fund compensation for hog raisers suffering from African swine fever. This financial disbursement addresses a significant portion of the unpaid losses owed to thousands of farmers and traders across the country. The release comes after sustained scrutiny from Senate lawmakers regarding the government's delayed response to the industry crisis.

Senate Interpellation Reveals Funding Gaps

During the budget interpellation of the Department of Agriculture in the Senate plenary, Senator Risa Hontiveros highlighted that more than 8,400 hog raisers and traders affected by African swine fever from 2023 to 2026 have yet to receive their entitled compensation. These individuals are owed a total of P434 million in losses incurred due to the disease outbreaks and subsequent containment measures. The Senator noted that the government had failed to disburse these funds for nearly five months, despite committee follow-ups initiated in July.

Also read House passes bill giving IPOPHL power to block piracy websites, fines up to P1 million

Senator Francis Pangilinan, serving as the budget sponsor for the Department of Agriculture in the Senate, initially indicated that the Department of Budget and Management had not yet released the contingency fund. However, he received on-the-spot confirmation that the Department of Budget and Management had actually released the funds on the preceding Thursday night. Pangilinan joked that the agency likely anticipated the question, stating that the timing suggested prior knowledge of the impending inquiry.

Payment Schedule and Remaining Balances

Pangilinan clarified the current status of the compensation, noting that P336 million has been released while P229 million remains unpaid as of December 2024. The payout for the remaining balance is scheduled to begin shortly, with full settlement targeted for the end of the first quarter of 2027. He explained that this remaining balance will be sourced from quick response funds allocated to the agricultural sector.

Advertisement

The Department of Agriculture confirmed that the Committee on Agriculture has been diligently following up on this matter since July. After a five-month period of inaction regarding the disbursement, the funds have finally been released to address the urgent needs of the affected farmers. This timeline underscores the bureaucratic delays that have plagued the compensation process since the initial waves of the disease.

Long-Term Impact on the Hog Industry

African swine fever first struck the Philippines in 2019, causing severe disruptions to the country's hog industry. The disease decimated the national swine population, which dropped from approximately 13 million heads to about 8 million. This drastic reduction has had lasting economic implications for hog raisers, traders, and the broader meat supply chain.

The compensation program aims to provide financial relief to those who lost livestock during the containment efforts. With the latest release of P336 million, the government hopes to restore some confidence among farmers who have endured significant financial hardship. The remaining payments will continue to be processed through the designated quick response funds over the next two and a half years.