DBM releases P82.9 billion for government workers' year-end bonuses and cash gifts

The Department of Budget and Management has allocated P82.9 billion for year-end bonuses and P5,000 cash gifts for qualified government employees, reminding agencies to release the benefits with the first salary for November.

The Department of Budget and Management ( DBM) said it has allocated P82.9 billion for bonuses and cash gift s for public sector employees, and it reminded agencies to ensure the timely release of the benefits.

Year End Bonus And Cash Gift Details

Under DBM Budget Circular No. 2024-3, qualified government employees are entitled to a year-end bonus equivalent to one month's basic pay as of October 31, 2026. State employees will also receive a P5,000 cash gift. The DBM said that of the P82.998 billion, P73.449 billion is intended for the bonus and P9.549 billion is for the cash gift.

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DBM Secretary Kim Robert C. De Leon said the year-end bonus, equivalent to one month basic salary, including the P5,000 cash gift, should be received together with the first salary for November. In a statement, De Leon said the DBM has already released the funds for this purpose. He reminded agencies to make sure the benefits are released on time. De Leon said the benefits will be a big help to government workers and their families, especially with Christmas approaching.

He added that it is also a way of recognizing and thanking government workers for their hard work, dedication, and continued service to the Filipino people. Government personnel must have rendered at least four months of aggregate service, or 120 days, from January 1 to October 31 to qualify for the full year-end bonus and cash gifts. The DBM said qualifying service includes actual service rendered in regular, contractual, or casual positions in both national and local government.

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Government Agencies Urged To Release Funds

Agencies were urged to coordinate closely to ensure eligible employees receive the benefits without delay. The funds cover the year-end bonus and cash gift for qualified state workers. The DBM earlier said it was reviewing a Supreme Court decision affecting the 2024 and 2025 budgets. An explainer on how much government workers will get in 2027 with the final salary hike was also previously published.

The DBM has not announced any changes to the qualification rules for the current year-end benefits. Public sector employees covered by the circular should expect the year-end bonus equivalent to one month basic pay as of October 31, 2026, plus the P5,000 cash gift. The total allocation of P82.998 billion is broken down into P73.449 billion for the bonus and P9.549 billion for the cash gift.

Eligibility Requirements For Year End Benefits

The DBM said the funds have been released, and it is now up to the agencies to ensure timely distribution. The agency emphasized that the benefit is separate from other allowances and must be given with the first salary for November. Eligible workers include those in regular, contractual, and casual positions in both national and local government. The 120-day service requirement from January 1 to October 31 must be met to receive the full amount.

The DBM said the release of the funds is part of the government's commitment to support public sector workers and their families, particularly during the holiday season. It also serves as recognition of their contributions to public service.