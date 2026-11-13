Davraa Coach Randy Maravillas Shot Dead in Davao City Gym

Police investigate the murder of Davraa volleyball coach Randy Maravillas in Davao City. Two gunmen on a motorcycle shot the 35-year-old during a training session on November 12, 2026.

Randolph Ultado Maravillas, a 35-year-old volleyball coach for the Davao Region Athletic Association, was killed during a high school varsity training session on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The incident occurred at Suhai Gym located in Purok 4 of Barangay Bago Gallera, Davao City, in the early evening hours.

Murder Details and Police Investigation

Maj. Fil Anthony Manlatican, chief of the Baliok Police Station, confirmed that two unidentified suspects arrived at the gym on a motorcycle while Maravillas was conducting practice with his high school varsity team. One suspect, who entered the facility wearing a face mask, black shirt, black shorts, and a cap, approached the coach and shot him in the head using a .45-caliber pistol. The second suspect remained outside on the motorcycle as the getaway driver and fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

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Unidentified Suspects and Motive

Law enforcement agencies have not yet identified the perpetrators or established a motive for the attack. Investigators are currently probing the circumstances surrounding the killing and attempting to establish the identities of the two gunmen. Preliminary reports indicate that the suspects are unknown to the victims and the team members present at the time of the incident. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and conducting witness interviews to determine if the coach had any known enemies or was involved in any disputes.

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Impact on Athlete Community

The murder has sent shockwaves through the local sports community, particularly among the high school varsity players who were present during the training session. Maravillas was a dedicated coach for the Davaa Region Athletic Association team, and his sudden loss has left a void in the development of young athletes in the region. School administrators and team members are reportedly in deep mourning, and there are calls for the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly. The trauma experienced by the student-athletes may require counseling and support to help them cope with the violent event.

Next Steps and Public Safety Measures

Police have intensified security measures around the gym and other sports facilities in the area to prevent similar incidents. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects or the getaway vehicle to come forward. The investigation remains open, and detectives are working around the clock to solve the case. Community leaders are also discussing potential measures to enhance safety protocols during extracurricular activities to ensure the well-being of students and coaches.