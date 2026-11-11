David Walliams Dropped by Publishers and Networks Over Grooming Allegations

British author David Walliams faces widespread industry backlash after ITV News and The Guardian published allegations of grooming young women, leading to his removal from multiple projects.

British children's author and comedian David Walliams has been removed from numerous high-profile projects following a joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian newspaper. The reports, released on Tuesday, detailed allegations that the fifty-five-year-old used his fame to groom girls and young women for sexual purposes. Multiple women provided firsthand accounts of conduct that included sexual assault and inappropriate behavior during their teenage years.

Industry Partners Sever Ties With Author

The immediate fallout has seen major media and publishing entities distance themselves from Walliams. Producer statements confirmed the removal of his cameo appearance in the upcoming film Fing! based on his book, with Walliams having no further involvement in its release or promotion. UK distributor Sky announced it was dropping the movie entirely, while US distributor Angel Studios did not respond to queries regarding their plans. Publisher HarperCollins had previously dropped Walliams last year after initial allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced.

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Broadcaster Removes Content From Platforms

The BBC stated it is removing programs including Little Britain from its platforms while conducting a comprehensive review of all material featuring or written by the author. Literary agency Independent Talent Group also announced it was dropping Walliams following the new allegations. These actions reflect a rapid shift in professional relationships as institutions assess the severity of the claims made against the former Britain's Got Talent judge.

Legal Battle And Public Interest Arguments

Walliams unsuccessfully sought a court injunction to prevent news outlets from identifying him, claiming publication would lead to suicide. Justice Matthew Nicklin rejected the request, noting that such a measure would constitute an exceptionally serious interference with media rights. The judge acknowledged Walliams' psychiatric vulnerability but determined that evidence did not establish suicide as inevitable, allowing the protection of his identity to expire late Monday.

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Police Review And Ongoing Investigations

The Metropolitan Police contacted the news organizations to ensure potential victims know how to report criminal allegations. Attorney Gavin Millar represented the media companies, stating the investigation involved speaking to more than one hundred people. He argued there was strong public interest in publishing findings that Walliams used his influence to engage in seriously inappropriate conduct with younger women over several years.

Author Denies Predatory Behavior Claims

In a letter to the news organizations, Walliams insisted he is not a sexual predator and has not broken the law. He expressed devastation that women he met ten to twenty years ago have since expressed hurt or anger. While acknowledging the power imbalance inherent in his fame, he maintained that he never abused that power, despite his legal team citing previous suicide attempts and hospitalization for psychiatric care.