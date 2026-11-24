Stars David Licauco and Ashtine Olviga discuss their chemistry and first impressions for Fight For My Way on Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.

Actor David Licauco and actress Ashtine Olviga appeared together on the talk show Fast Talk With Boy Abunda to reflect on their professional relationship and the dynamic between them in their upcoming project. During the Tuesday episode, the two co-stars opened up about their initial perceptions of one another before they began working closely on the set of the adaptation.

First Impressions Between Co-Stars

Ashtine Olviga revealed that her earliest opinion of David Licauco was that he appeared to be a very serious individual. She noted that his quiet demeanor upon their first meeting led her to believe he maintained a stern professional persona. Their initial interaction was brief, consisting of a quick greeting and a short conversation regarding the details of the television series they were about to undertake together.

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In contrast, David Licauco described Ashtine Olviga as a very kind and humorous person with a distinctly positive outlook on life. He explained that he actively adopted her positive attitude as a person while working alongside her. This observation highlights how her energetic presence helped shape the collaborative environment on set, creating a comfortable atmosphere for their performances.

Professional Dynamics On Set

Ashtine Olviga praised David Licauco for his patience and understanding nature as a leading actor in the production. She stated that whenever she struggled with specific scenes or line deliveries, he never offered any complaints or displays of frustration. This lack of pressure allowed her to focus entirely on her acting without the burden of worrying about upsetting her co-star during difficult takes.

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David Licauco echoed these sentiments, noting that working with Ashtine Olviga is fun because she brings something different to every scene. He remarked that her unpredictable and varied approach to her roles requires him to stay constantly alert. He explained that he must remain on his toes at all times to react naturally to the unique energy she contributes to their shared scenes.

Show Context And Source Material

The project in question follows four young adults as they navigate the complex challenges of pursuing their personal dreams. The narrative explores themes of love and friendship while depicting the unexpected struggles of adulthood that the characters face. This storyline provides the backdrop for the best friends-to-lovers kilig that is currently being showcased in the official teaser released by the production team.

The series is an adaptation of the popular South Korean romantic comedy originally released in 2017. The original Korean version starred Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won, establishing a strong foundation for the narrative. The local adaptation aims to capture the same emotional resonance and charm that made the source material a global hit, now featuring the chemistry between David Licauco and Ashtine Olviga.