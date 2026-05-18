Davao's Ce Space Demand Expected to Surge Amid Expansions from Major Real Estate Developers

Property consultancy rm evaluating the development potential of various regions within the Philippines underscores the massive expansion with over 85,000 sq.m. ce space targeting the Davao region over the next three years. The business process outsourcing segment and information technology segment are driving the increasing demand and capital spending for major real estate developers.

ce space with approximately 85,000 square meters (sq.m. ) entering the market in three years, according to property consultancy rm said in its special market report.

The business process outsourcing segment will largely drive demand, accounting for 35% of demand, and the information technology segment (25%). Expansion of ce space in 2027, with the launch of Cybergate Victoria in April bringing over 25,000 sq.m. of gross leasable space. Sy-led SM Prime and Tan-led Megaworld are also slated to launch office properties that would put Davao’s supply at a record-high of 381,000 sq.m. in 2029. ce spaces from major real estate developers.

The occupancy rate of Davao province’s office market reached 96% in 2025, with an estimated 12,000 sq.m. of vacant spaces. Total net take-up in 2025 was around 10,000 sq.m. with no additional supply, compared to 58,000 sq.m. in net take-up and 35,000 sq.m. in additional supply in 2022. The lease rate will range from P500 to P900 per square meter, an increase of P100 from the reported P500-to-P800 rate.

Average rates projected for the rest of the year stand at P640, up by around P30 from last year’s P610 average





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Ce Space Davao Expansions From Major Real Estate Developers Bankbench Market Intelligence Mat Inadequencies Occupancy Rate Lease Rate Net Take-Up Ce Space Market In Davao

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