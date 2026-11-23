The Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth in Davao City focuses on education and job skills for 92 residents, opposing lower criminal age amid Juvenile Justice Week.

The Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth in Davao City is implementing a robust reformative strategy for children in conflict with the law, prioritizing educational continuity and vocational skill acquisition over punitive measures. This approach was highlighted during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum held on Monday, November 23, 2026, at SM City Davao, coinciding with the observance of the 15th Juvenile Justice and Welfare Consciousness Week, which runs from November 23 to November 27.

Core Rehabilitation Mechanisms and Education

Patrick Serrano, a registered social worker and case manager at the center, explained that the facility rejects judgmental attitudes toward the crimes committed by its residents. Instead, the center employs behavioral modification techniques and personalized interventions tailored to the specific psychological and developmental needs of each individual to facilitate genuine reform.

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To ensure academic progression, the center has established a partnership with a private school that allows residents to continue their formal education. Residents enrolled in the Alternative Learning System or multi-grade classes for elementary and secondary levels can pursue tertiary education if they qualify. This structure ensures that the deprivation of liberty does not interrupt their academic journey or future prospects.

Beyond standard academics, the facility offers short courses through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority. These vocational programs include training in masonry, carpentry, welding, baking, and food processing. Residents are permitted to retain the earnings generated from the center's income-generating projects, providing them with initial capital upon their eventual release.

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Stakeholder Roles and Systemic Support

Jerome Gumbao, the regional program coordinator for the Regional Juvenile Justice and Welfare Committee, emphasized that rehabilitation is a shared responsibility extending beyond government agencies. He stated that families, local communities, and partner local government units must actively participate in supporting the reintegration of young offenders into society.

The center, operated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Barangay Bago Oshiro, Tugbok District, provides a holistic support system that includes counseling, psychological services, sports, arts activities, and religious services. This comprehensive care model aims to address the root causes of delinquency and foster positive behavioral changes.

Gumbao also addressed the ongoing national debate regarding the minimum age of criminal responsibility. The Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council maintains a firm opposition to lowering this age, arguing that such a change would be detrimental to the developmental rights of children and counterproductive to long-term public safety goals.

Current Population and Pre-Release Procedures

The center currently houses 92 residents aged 16 to 21, a number slightly exceeding its 90-bed capacity. Among these individuals, 72 are under suspension of sentence, while six are undergoing diversion programs. The facility is actively preparing those who have completed their rehabilitation programs for return home before admitting new cases to manage capacity effectively.

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Patrick Serrano noted that the release of residents is contingent upon the recommendation of local social workers. Upon completion of their programs, residents are reintegrated into their families and communities through a structured aftercare program managed by the Local Government Unit.

Regional Impact and Future Prevention Strategies

The rehabilitation efforts in Davao City are part of a broader regional initiative. Including the five Bahay Pag-asa facilities operated by local governments in Davao City, Mati City, New Corella, Nabunturan, and Panabo City, approximately 207 children in conflict with the law are currently undergoing rehabilitation in the region.

Looking forward, the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council intends to shift its primary focus toward prevention rather than intervention. Gumbao urged local governments to adopt comprehensive local juvenile intervention programs to address delinquency before it leads to formal legal involvement, thereby reducing the need for rehabilitation services.