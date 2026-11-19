United Davao Delivery Riders Association files complaint with Dole against Grab Philippines, alleging unfair fare cuts and lack of transparency affecting worker earnings.

Jeffrey Cuyos, the president of the United Davao Delivery Riders Association (Uddra), formally requested assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) in Davao City on Monday, November 16, 2026. The association is protesting alleged unfair and non-transparent delivery fare practices employed by major food delivery platforms, specifically targeting Grab Philippines.

Formal Complaint Mechanism and Agency Response

The United Davao Delivery Riders Association submitted an online request for assistance to the Dole office in the Davao Region, which the agency officially marked as received. Members of the association subsequently met with officials from the Dole Labor Standards Division to present their evidence and explain the basis of their complaint. The group provided screenshots of earnings and booking records to support their claims of wage suppression.

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According to the submission receipt posted on social media by Uddra, the Department of Labor and Employment has outlined two potential courses of action to resolve the dispute. These options include convening a conference between the delivery riders and the platform companies, or launching a formal investigation into the fare structures. Uddra President Jeffrey Cuyos stated that the final decision on which remedy to pursue rests with the Dole regional director, noting that he is currently waiting for an official invitation from the agency.

Triggering Event and Financial Evidence

The immediate trigger for this labor dispute was the November 9 statement issued by Uddra, which called for an investigation into sudden fare drops for GrabFood riders nationwide. This demand followed the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) fining Move It, a motorcycle taxi company owned by Grab Philippines, ₱555.75 million. The riders suspect that the company is passing these regulatory costs directly to workers through reduced pay.

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Uddra cited evidence from riders in Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao, who reported that fares dropped to as low as ₱1 per booking. Some delivery personnel experienced cuts of at least ₱6 per individual delivery. The association argues that these reductions violate the Labor Code's prohibition against the elimination or diminution of benefits and contravene the Constitution's provision on workers' rights to participate in decisions affecting their earnings.

Existing Wage Conditions and Platform Demands

Beyond the recent fare cuts, Uddra highlighted that riders were already struggling with minimal daily income prior to the dispute. SunStar Davao reported in October that riders were taking home only about ₱180 a day after deducting expenses for fuel, motorcycle maintenance, and mobile data. This financial strain was the subject of a press conference held by the group on October 20, where they demanded structural changes to their compensation model.

The association has renewed its call for a standardized base fare of ₱80 plus ₱20 per kilometer. They are also demanding an end to bundled delivery schemes, specifically the triple run and quadruple run deliveries. These practices involve riders delivering to several customers in a single trip for a lower combined fare, which significantly dilutes individual earnings. Uddra is requesting that Grab disclose its fare computation methods and ensure riders are consulted before any changes are implemented.

Political Oversight and Next Steps

Local government officials are also engaging with the issue. Councilor Pamela Librado-Morata, who chairs the City Council committee on labor, indicated to Uddra that she will attempt to hold a dialogue with all delivery platforms. It remains unclear whether she will elevate this matter to the City Council agenda or contact the platforms directly. She has yet to decide on the specific path forward for addressing the riders' grievances.

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Councilor Alberto Ungab stated in October that the city council must first conduct hearings before taking a formal position on the fare demands. This procedural step suggests that any legislative action or policy recommendation will require further deliberation and evidence gathering. The situation remains at a critical juncture as the United Davao Delivery Riders Association waits for the Department of Labor and Employment to determine the next phase of its intervention in this ongoing labor dispute.