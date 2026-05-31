Davao Region Places Third in Palarong Pambansa 2026, Leads Mindanao

Davao Region finished third in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa with 34 gold medals, topping all Mindanao regions. NCR dominated overall, while Agusan del Sur's hosting earned high marks for facilities and accommodations.

The Davao Region secured third place in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa , the national athletic meet for elementary and high school students, emerging as the top-performing region from Mindanao .

The region accumulated 34 gold, 32 silver, and 34 bronze medals, improving from its fourth place finish in 2025. However, its gold medal count dropped from 43 in the previous year, reflecting a challenging competition against powerhouse regions. The National Capital Region (NCR) retained its championship status with a commanding haul of 91 gold, 71 silver, and 71 bronze medals, though its gold tally also decreased from 117 in 2025.

Calabarzon came in second with 55 gold, 50 silver, and 60 bronze medals. Central Visayas (32-30-44) and Western Visayas (31-36-45) rounded out the top five, while Northern Mindanao (27-31-31), Soccsksargen (19-25-32), Zamboanga Peninsula (17-11-13), and BARMM (1-2-1) occupied lower positions. The Philippine Schools Overseas failed to secure any medals.

The competitions were held from May 24 to 31, 2026, hosted by Agusan del Sur, which received praise for its world-class facilities, airconditioned accommodations, free public transport, and internet access for athletes. The secondary boys basketball team from Davao Region, led by players from Ateneo de Davao University, suffered a heartbreaking loss in the finals against Calabarzon, 62-79, failing to defend their championship. The team had been favored to win.

In contrast, Caraga Region's secondary girls football team made history by winning the first-ever championship in that category, defeating neighbor Northern Mindanao. The team comprised players from Patin-ay National High School. BARMM's lone gold medal came from Pencak Silat-Tanding, Class E Category (Secondary Boys), courtesy of Al Ghamidie J. Hamja of Sumisip, Basilan. Caraga Region finished sixth overall, improving from eighth place in 2025, with 30 gold medals compared to 21 the previous year.

Soccsksargen climbed from eleventh to ninth place, increasing its gold haul from 15 to 19. Zamboanga Peninsula also improved significantly, winning 17 gold medals after managing only three in 2025. Central Visayas dropped from third to fourth place due to a reduction in gold medals from 44 to 32. Northern Mindanao fell from fifth to seventh, with golds decreasing from 31 to 27.

NCR's dominance remained intact despite a decrease in its gold medal count, while Calabarzon held steady in second place. The hosting of the games by Agusan del Sur was widely commended by athletes and spectators. The province provided airconditioned rooms with internet access in the athletes' village, free public transportation for participants, and state-of-the-art sports facilities that many considered world-class. The successful organization contributed to the positive atmosphere of the games.

Looking ahead, the Palarong Pambansa 2027 is scheduled to be held in Quezon City. The event continues to showcase the athletic talents of Filipino youth from across the country, fostering sportsmanship and regional pride





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Palarong Pambansa Davao Region Mindanao Medals 2026

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