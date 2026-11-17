Racco-Davao reports 10 foundling cases with zero reunions. The agency urges parents to use legal surrender channels under RA 11767 to protect child welfare.

Regional Alternative Child Care Office-Davao confirmed that the Davao Region has recorded 10 foundling cases so far in 2026. None of these infants have been reunited with their biological parents, a statistic that has prompted urgent calls for proper legal surrender procedures over abandonment.

Rising Foundling Trends in Davao

Racco-Davao social welfare officers Mae Elaine Despe-Orquillas and Genica Galicia presented these figures during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum on Monday, November 16, 2026, at SM City Davao. The officers highlighted that the increasing number of foundlings is a deeply alarming trend requiring immediate public attention.

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Most of the cases identified this year occurred in Davao City and Davao del Sur. February recorded the highest frequency with three to four cases. Since the National Authority for Child Care began operating in 2022, the region has logged a total of 46 foundling cases. The highest yearly count was 14, recorded in 2025.

Reunification and Legal Surrender

Despite searches through newspaper notices and social media posts by Racco and local governments, no relatives have come forward for most of the infants. All 10 foundlings from this year are now available for adoption. The officers noted that while one mother admitted she was the biological parent, no formal reunification has occurred.

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Under Republic Act 11767, parents who surrender infants 30 days old or younger to accredited safe havens are exempt from criminal liability. Safe havens include licensed child-caring agencies, churches, hospitals, and local social welfare offices. The law protects parents from abandonment charges under the Revised Penal Code and child abuse provisions.

Racco-Davao emphasizes that abandoning a child is not encouraged. Instead, the agency urges parents in crisis to utilize proper government channels. The government provides counseling and assessment to ensure child safety. Independent placement arranged during pregnancy is prohibited by law.

Reporting Rules and Privacy Protections

Anyone finding an abandoned newborn must report it within 48 hours to the nearest local social welfare office, police station, barangay hall, or Racco office. Keeping or hiding the child is illegal. Found babies receive hospital checkups before entering foster care while authorities search for parents.

Uploading or sharing photos of foundlings without consent is prohibited under RA 11767 and Presidential Decree 603. These rules protect the privacy, dignity, and safety of the children. The region aims to prevent further tragedies by enforcing these strict protocols and offering support to vulnerable families.