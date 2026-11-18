Pagasa warns that Davao Region provinces may enter meteorological drought by March 2027 due to below-normal rainfall, impacting agriculture and water supplies.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa) has issued a critical warning for the Davao Region, projecting that the area could face meteorological drought conditions by March 2027. This severe outlook is driven by a very strong El Niño event that continues to disrupt weather patterns across the country. The warning highlights a prolonged rainfall deficit that threatens to significantly impact agricultural production, water availability, and essential daily activities, including school operations.

Rainfall Decline Predicted Through December 2026

Engr. Alan Ray C. Ribo, a weather specialist at the Pagasa-Davao Station, detailed the regional rainfall outlook during the Habi at Kape business forum held on November 18, 2026, at Ayala Abreeza in Davao City. Ribo noted that while the region experienced above-normal rainfall in October, precipitation levels are expected to gradually decline starting in November and remain below normal through December. He defined below-normal rainfall as a reduction of approximately 21 to 60 percent from the normal monthly rainfall level.

Also read Davao Region Foundling Cases Rise to 10 in 2026

The forecast indicates that several parts of the region will continue to receive less rain than usual in November, with December also projected to see below-normal conditions. Ribo warned that consecutive months of insufficient rainfall could lead to increasingly dry conditions. He stated that if the region experiences below-normal rainfall for two consecutive months, it could be placed under dry conditions by the end of December 2026.

Way-Below-Normal Rainfall Expected in Early 2027

The rainfall outlook is expected to worsen significantly between January and April 2027. According to Pagasa forecast models, parts of the Davao Region will experience rainfall reductions exceeding 61 percent during this period. Ribo explained that from November 2026 through January 2027, the majority or half of the areas in the region will remain in below-normal rainfall conditions.

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However, the situation is predicted to deteriorate further from February to April 2027, when parts of the region will likely experience way-below-normal rainfall. This represents a reduction of more than 61 percent of rainfall. Ribo emphasized that this sharp decline is why the agency is expecting drought conditions in the coming months, with some areas or provinces potentially placed under drought conditions by the end of February 2027.

Provincial Outlook and Drought Timing

A separate regional presentation by Pagasa weather specialist Engr. Bema C. Tajones during the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry meeting on November 13 provided a more detailed provincial timeline. By the end of November, Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental could experience a dry spell, while Davao Oriental could reach dry-condition status. Tajones outlined that by December, Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental may already be under drought conditions, while Davao Oriental could experience a dry spell and Davao de Oro could enter dry conditions.

The outlook further indicated that Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental could remain under drought in January 2027, with the condition potentially spreading to Davao Oriental by February. By the end of March, all provinces in the region, including Davao City, could be under meteorological drought conditions. This aligns with the latest Pagasa climate outlook presented during its 201st Climate Outlook Forum on October 21, which projected way-below-normal to below-normal rainfall across most parts of the country from December 2026 to January 2027, followed by way-below-normal rainfall from February to April 2027.

Immediate Monitoring and Regional Variations

The possibility of prolonged dry weather is already reflected in Pagasa monitoring of rainfall distribution across the region. In a November 3 report by Pagasa-Davao, the agency warned that Davao Occidental could experience a dry spell by the end of November if its below-normal rainfall continues. Despite the widespread dry forecast, Pagasa November outlook identified Davao City and Davao del Norte, along with Agusan del Norte, as areas that may still experience near-normal rainfall, unlike other areas expected to receive below-normal to way-below-normal rainfall.

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Ribo also noted that rainfall distribution in Davao Oriental was uneven, with its northern portion and other provinces, including Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and Davao del Sur, recording near-normal rainfall from October 1 to 25. However, southern Davao Oriental remained below normal. These variations highlight the complex nature of the weather patterns affecting the region as communities and local government units prepare for potential early preparations.