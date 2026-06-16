Davao Region Allocates P47.73 Million for Senior Citizen Cash Incentives in Q2 2026

Approximately 4,611 senior citizens in Davao Region will receive P47.73 million in cash incentives in the second quarter of 2026 under the Expanded Centenarian Act, marking an increase from the first quarter.

The National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) in Davao Region announced that 4,611 senior citizens will receive a total of P47.73 million in cash incentives during the second quarter of 2026 under Republic Act No. 11982, also known as the Expanded Centenarian Act .

This marks a significant increase from the first quarter of the same year, when 3,742 beneficiaries received P39.4 million. The rise is attributed to intensified information campaigns and efforts by the NCSC to ensure eligible seniors can access the benefits. Speaking during the Regional Nutrition Media Group meeting organized by the National Nutrition Council-Davao Region on June 15, NCSC-Davao Region Project Development Officer V Filbert Bryan Sollesta emphasized the commissions commitment.

'We are dedicated to ensuring all eligible senior citizens in Davao Region receive the benefits provided under the Expanded Centenarian Act. The increase in beneficiaries this quarter reflects our continuous efforts to reach more seniors and recognize their invaluable contributions to society,' he stated. The Expanded Centenarian Act, signed into law on February 26, 2024, and effective March 17, 2024, expands the governments cash gift program beyond centenarians.

Under the law, Filipinos reaching the milestone ages of 80, 85, 90, and 95 are entitled to a one-time cash gift of P10,000, while those who turn 100 receive P100,000. The measure aims to honor the contributions of older Filipinos to nation-building and provide additional financial support as they age. For the second-quarter payout, Davao City will have the highest number of beneficiaries with 1,682 senior citizens scheduled to receive incentives from June 22 to 24.

Davao del Norte follows with 855 beneficiaries with payouts set from June 29 to July 3, while Davao del Sur has 677 beneficiaries from June 22 to 26. In Davao de Oro, 642 senior citizens are expected to receive their cash gifts from June 29 to July 3, and Davao Oriental has 560 beneficiaries scheduled for the same period. Davao Occidental has 195 beneficiaries set to receive incentives from June 22 to 26.

The increase in Davao Region mirrors the programs nationwide expansion. Data from the NCSC showed that more than 96,000 senior citizens across the country had received over P1 billion in cash gifts under the Expanded Centenarian Act as of August 2025. In Davao Region, implementation accelerated last year with approximately 13,247 senior citizens receiving a total of P139 million in benefits in 2025 alone.

This reflects increased awareness and stronger coordination among local government units, the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA), and the commission. Beneficiaries came from Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental. Local governments have also intensified efforts to bring the program closer to beneficiaries. In Davao City, regular payout activities have been conducted jointly by the city government, OSCA, and NCSC to ensure qualified octogenarians and nonagenarians receive their incentives promptly.

Beyond cash assistance, senior citizens in the region continue to benefit from various government initiatives focused on healthcare, social welfare, livelihood, and active aging. Local officials have also explored employment opportunities for older persons as part of broader efforts to improve their quality of life and promote meaningful participation in their communities.

Meanwhile, the NCSC is pursuing reforms to make benefit distribution more efficient, including the pilot implementation of bank-transfer systems aimed at ensuring faster, safer, and more transparent delivery of cash gifts. Officials encouraged senior citizens and their families to coordinate with their respective OSCA offices and local NCSC centers to verify their eligibility and facilitate processing of applications under the Expanded Centenarian Act.

With the number of elderly beneficiaries steadily increasing, the commission expects the program to continue expanding in the coming years as more Filipinos reach the milestone ages recognized under the law. The Expanded Centenarian Act represents a significant step in recognizing the contributions of older Filipinos and provides them with financial support at critical ages. It is part of a broader national effort to ensure that senior citizens are not left behind in social development initiatives.

The cash incentives are distributed through local government units in coordination with OSCA and NCSC, ensuring that the benefits reach eligible individuals promptly. The program has been widely welcomed by senior citizens and their families, particularly in rural areas where financial support for the elderly is crucial. The NCSC continues to work closely with local governments to streamline processes and increase outreach, aiming to cover all eligible seniors in the coming quarters.

The success of the program in Davao Region reflects the commitment of various stakeholders to uphold the welfare of senior citizens and honor their contributions to society





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