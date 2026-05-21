Davao Police Arrest Suspect in Jewelry Store Robbery, Crackdown on Organized Crime Network

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) arrested a suspect in connection with a jewelry store robbery at a mall in Buhangin, Davao City. The arrest is part of a larger crackdown on an organized crime network allegedly involved in a series of robberies across Mindanao.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) launched a hot pursuit and dragnet operation against suspects in a brazen jewelry store robbery at a mall in Barangay Buhangin at noon on April 11, 2026.

CRIMINAL charges have now been formally filed against all eight suspects linked to the April 11 mall hold-up in Buhangin, Davao City, as authorities intensify operations against a broader organized crime network allegedly connected to the infamous P100-million jewelry robbery in the city last year. One of the suspects, identified only by the alias “Dadang,” was arrested during a tracker operation in Molave, Zamboanga del Sur, while police continue pursuing the remaining at-large suspects implicated in the robbery case.

Authorities said the latest development marks a breakthrough not only in the Buhangin mall robbery investigation but also in the crackdown against a criminal syndicate believed to be operating across Mindanao. According to DCPO, investigators from Buhangin Police Station (PS5), in coordination with other operating units, completed an extensive case build-up and evidence-gathering operation that led to the filing of robbery charges before the Office of the City Prosecutor on May 8, 2026.

The complaint, docketed as INV-26-E-1169, charges the eight suspects with robbery with the use of firearm in connection with the armed hold-up incident inside a shopping mall in Buhangin District. In a statement, the DCPO said it remains “unwavering and relentless in its pursuit of justice” following the robbery incident that alarmed mallgoers and business owners in the city. Police identified “Dadang” as one of the key personalities involved in the case.

He was arrested on May 9, 2026, at the Molave Bus Terminal in Barangay Maloloy-on, Molave, Zamboanga del Sur, by virtue of an outstanding warrant of arrest. The suspect is facing separate charges for robbery and firearms violations under the Revised Penal Code and Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, under Criminal Case No. R-DVO-25-01317-CR, with recommended bail set at ₱100,000.

He is also facing a separate theft case under Criminal Case No. 3636, with recommended bail fixed at ₱10,000. Beyond the Buhangin mall robbery, investigators disclosed that the suspect was allegedly involved in the high-profile robbery at Hanna’s Pawnshop along Illustre Street on February 26, 2025, where armed men carted away an estimated ₱100 million worth of jewelry in one of the biggest robbery incidents recorded in Davao City in recent years. Intelligence reports released by DCPO chief Col.

Peter Bauzon Madria also linked the arrested suspect to the notorious Tolentino Criminal Gang, a syndicate allegedly composed of remnants and associates of the defunct Ozamiz organized crime group. Police authorities believe the group has been involved in a series of robbery operations and organized criminal activities in parts of Mindanao.

“This significant development reflects the strong commitment of the Davao City Police Office to ensure that all individuals responsible for threatening public safety and disturbing peace and order are held fully accountable under the law,” the DCPO said. The police office added that the filing of charges underscores the “professionalism, dedication, and operational competence” of investigators who conducted witness coordination, intelligence monitoring, and evidence-based case preparation.

Authorities emphasized that the filing of the case is intended not only to secure justice for victims and affected establishments, but also to reassure the public that violent crimes will be aggressively pursued by law enforcement agencies.

“We assure all Dabawenyos that sustained follow-up operations are continuously being conducted for the immediate apprehension of the remaining suspects,” the police office said





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Jewelry Store Robbery Organized Crime Davao City Philippines Police Arrest Buhangin Mall Robbery Tolentino Criminal Gang

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