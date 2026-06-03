Davao Light Assures No Disconnections Until After July, Clarifies Billing Responsibilities Amidst Transition

Davao Light, the sole authorized utility in Davao del Norte and the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), has clarified that no electricity disconnections should occur until after July amidst the ongoing transition of electricity distribution services from Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco) to Davao Light. The company has also addressed billing and collection responsibilities during the transition period.

Davao Light , the sole authorized utility in Davao del Norte and the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), has clarified that no electricity disconnections should occur until after July.

This assurance comes amidst confusion among consumers following the transition of electricity distribution services from Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco) to Davao Light. The transition follows a series of court rulings that upheld Davao Light's franchise expansion. Davao Light President and COO, Engr. Enriczar Tia, emphasized that only Davao Light is authorized to conduct disconnections, reconnections, billing, and other distribution services in the areas covered by its expanded franchise.

He stressed that the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has imposed a nationwide moratorium on electricity service disconnections until after July to protect consumers while transition issues are addressed. Consumers encountering unauthorized field activities or disconnection attempts should report the incidents through Davao Light's 24-hour customer service channels.

Regarding billing and collection responsibilities, Tia explained that Republic Act No. 12144, which expanded Davao Light's franchise area, makes the company responsible for operating, maintaining, and controlling the distribution system, including power supply, billing, and collection services. Specific cutoff dates determine which utility company should receive customer payments. For Samal Island, Davao Light is responsible for consumption from February 26, 2026, onward, while Nordeco handles charges incurred before that date.

In Davao del Norte, Davao Light assumed full operational control beginning May 26, 2026, and is responsible for consumption from that date onward. Some consumers may receive overlapping billing statements during the transition, and any incorrect bills should be corrected and adjusted accordingly. Davao Light maintains that it is implementing court orders and complying with the provisions of Republic Act 12144. The company plans to strengthen and expand electricity infrastructure in its newly acquired service areas, particularly in Samal Island





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Davao Light Electricity Distribution Transition Disconnections Billing Consumers Energy Regulatory Commission Nordeco

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