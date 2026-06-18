Davao Governor Denies Existence of Arrest Warrant Cited by Congressman, Highlights Ongoing NBI Hunt for ICC-Targeted Senator

Governor Rogelio Matibag refutes claims of an arrest warrant, while the DOJ seeks more evidence in a case against Robin Padilla. The NBI continues its search for Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, who faces an ICC arrest warrant, citing operational difficulties due to his law‑enforcement ties.

The provincial governor of Davao del Sur, Rogelio "Goyo" Matibag, publicly refuted recent statements made by Congressman Pulong Duterte concerning a supposed arrest warrant . In an interview with Super Radyo DZBB, Matibag emphasized that no official warrant had been issued, received, or communicated to his office.

He expressed confusion over the source of the congressman's claims, stating, "We have not received anything. There has been no communication regarding a warrant. I do not know where Congressman Pulong Duterte is getting his information or what warrant he is referring to.

" The controversy escalated after the Department of Justice (DOJ) returned a criminal complaint against actor‑politician Robin Padilla to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), requesting additional documentation to substantiate the allegations. The complaint alleged that a "highly reliable source" had informed the complainant that arrest warrants had already been issued for former Davao City mayor Sebastian "Seb" Go and two ex‑police officers.

Both the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) promptly denied the existence of any such warrants, reinforcing Matibag's statement that the claims were unfounded. Amid these developments, Matibag also addressed the ongoing National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) operation targeting Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, who is currently subject to an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.

The governor confirmed that the NBI has identified several promising leads, but acknowledged the difficulty of the task due to Dela Rosa's former law‑enforcement background and the extensive network he is believed to maintain.

"We have some clear leads that we are following. However, admittedly, our operation is quite difficult because we know that he previously came from law enforcement and is said to have a wide network," Matibag explained. He remained optimistic, adding that the authorities are confident they will eventually locate the senator despite the challenges. The situation highlights the complex interplay between local political figures, law‑enforcement agencies, and the legal processes surrounding high‑profile investigations in the Philippines





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Davao Del Sur Arrest Warrant Robin Padilla NBI Investigation Ronald Dela Rosa ICC Philippine Politics Law Enforcement

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