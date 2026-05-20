Davao Flood Protectors No Longer Insure Flood-Ridden City

Davao, once again hit by widespread flooding, is faced with continuing vulnerability to extreme weather conditions and allegations of possible irregularities and corruption in its flood control projects.

Is it that Paolo Duterte would rather not see the Ombudsman looking too closely at Davao's flood-control projects? Davao City was once again hit by widespread flooding at the start of the week, as heavy rain turned streets in several areas into waterways and exposed Southern Mindanao city's continuing vulnerability to extreme weather conditions.

The flooding did not peak immediately but gradually worsened over time, eventually submerging parts of the community and isolating several low-lying areas as continuous rain fell through the night. Separately, a bridge linking Callawa and Mandug collapsed after hours of sustained rainfall on Monday. It reported that in Barangay Matina Pangi, hundreds of families were forced to evacuate after a river swelled to critical levels and spilled over its banks.

On Tuesday, ACT Teachers Representative Antonio Tinio called for an investigation by the Office of Ombudsman into what he alleged were Davao City's P4.4 billion anomalous flood control projects. He said nearly half of the questioned projects were inserted into the budget for Davao's 1st District. That allegation, as expected, was swiftly met not with a point-by-point rebuttal, but with a familiar counter-script from the district's representative, Paolo Duterte





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Davao City Flood Paolo Duterte Ombudsman Scrutiny Flood Control Projects Corruption Investigation By The Office Of Ombudsman

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