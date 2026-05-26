Davao del Sur marks fourth consecutive year as insurgency-free province

Davao del Sur, a province in the Davao Region, marked its fourth consecutive year as an insurgency-free province on May 25, 2026. Provincial officials and security forces highlighted sustained peace, improved security, and strengthened community development efforts in the area.

Davao del Sur marked its fourth consecutive year as an insurgency-free province on May 25, 2026, with provincial officials and security forces highlighting sustained peace, improved security, and strengthened community development efforts in the area.

The occasion was celebrated at the Provincial Capitol Grounds in Barangay Mati, Digos City under the theme 'Journey Towards Sustainable Peace.

' The declaration was made during the administration of former governor Marc Douglas Cagas IV, making Davao del Sur the first province in the Davao Region to receive such recognition. Military officials attributed the province's insurgency-free status to intensified security operations, localized peace engagements, and government development programs in conflict-affected communities





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Davao Del Sur Insurgency-Free Province Peace Efforts Cooperation Among Security Forces Local Governments Communities Philippine National Police Philippine Army New People's Army Government Development Programs Reintegration Programs Livelihood Assistance Housing Support Infrastructure Projects Government's Anti-Insurgency Campaign Remaining Rebel Remnants Sustained Peacebuilding Intelligence Coordination Community Participation Whole-Of-Nation Approach Peace And Stability Symbolic Release Of Doves And Balloons

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