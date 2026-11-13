Ateneo de Davao Dismisses Student Over Bullying as Davao Councilors, Lawmakers Seek Policy Review

Ateneo de Davao University dismissed a junior high school student over a viral bullying incident, prompting Davao City councilors to call for a review of anti-bullying policies and a congressman to push for an expanded anti-bullying law.

Ateneo de Davao University has dismissed effective immediately the junior high school student responsible for a bullying incident that went viral, the school announced on November 13.

The dismissal came two days after the university said it had ensured the victim was safe, informed the parents of all those involved, and escalated the case to the Department of Education. The viral video showed a student physically assaulting another student inside the school comfort room. The clip showed the perpetrator repeatedly hitting and kicking the victim, who remained defenseless. The university said the case was brought to its junior high school child protection committee and reported to DepEd.

Also read Ateneo de Davao Dismisses Student in Bullying Case, Forms Task Force With 90-Day Mandate

Davao City Council Reviews Anti Bullying Policies

In Davao City, two members of the city council called for a review of existing anti-bullying policies in the wake of the incident. Councilor Enzo Villafuerte, who authored the city anti-bullying ordinance, and Councilor Antoinette Principe, who chairs the committee on education, made the call in separate Facebook posts on Thursday. Villafuerte said he would push to convene the City Anti-Bullying Council and review enforcement of the ordinance passed in April 2023.

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The measure created a system for reporting and managing bullying in schools and was drafted with DepEd and groups such as the Philippine Mental Health Association. Principe said DepEd should conduct a thorough investigation and implement existing policies. A school must be a place of learning, not a place where a child learns to live in fear, she said.

She called the reported incident deeply disturbing and said no child should experience violence, humiliation, or intimidation in the institution entrusted with their education, safety, and wellbeing. Principe acknowledged the university action but said responding after harm has occurred is not enough. She said authorities must ask how such incidents can be prevented, how warning signs can be recognized, and whether reporting and intervention mechanisms are truly effective.

She called on DepEd and other agencies to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, appropriate accountability with due process, and adequate psychological and other support for the child who was harmed. She said the safety and dignity of all minors involved must be protected and that no child should be subjected to public shaming, online harassment, or further victimization. Villafuerte said the action should not stop with disciplinary action against those involved.

He said the greater responsibility is to ensure similar incidents do not happen again in Ateneo or in any other school in Davao City. He called for stronger preventive measures, reporting mechanisms, intervention protocols, and support systems. The Ateneo Public Interest and Legal Advocacy Center called for calm and asked the public to respect basic human rights.

It said the minor suspect and his family should not be subjected to public humiliation, online harassment, or a trial by social media, stressing that justice for children must never come at the expense of their dignity. After the video went viral, netizens repeatedly doxed the suspect by revealing his name and personal details even though he is a minor protected under the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act and the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

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House Pushes Expanded Anti Bullying Act

At the House of Representatives, Congressman Chel Diokno said the incident should jumpstart the passing of House Bill No. 10038 or the Expanded Anti-Bullying Act. He said the draft aims to strengthen the powers of schools and DepEd to enforce rules against bullying inside educational institutions. The draft imposes heavy penalties on school administrators and personnel proven to take no action against reported bullying cases.

Diokno said schools would be required to form Student Support Teams composed of administrators, guidance counselors, and teachers to investigate, respond to, and address bullying incidents. Hindi dapat maging normal ang bullying sa mga paaralang dapat ay ligtas para sa ating mga estudyante, Diokno said. Ateneo de Davao also ordered its University Task Force on Bullying Prevention and Safe Learning Environments to review how bullying concerns are addressed, including its policies and support services.

The school said the task force will examine how formation programs and pastoral care can better nurture empathy, respect for human dignity, responsibility for one actions, and the courage to intervene when others are harmed. It will recommend ways to strengthen guidance, counseling, spiritual support, and accompaniment for students and families affected by bullying. Ateneo said this includes helping students who have harmed others recognize the consequences of their actions, accept accountability, and grow in compassion and responsibility.

University Apologizes and Continues Investigation

It stressed that violence and bullying will not be tolerated and that those who harm others will be held accountable with due process. The university said it is deeply sorry for the pain and distress those involved have endured and that the victim has been receiving guidance and counseling support. It reiterated its duty to protect all students involved from public judgment, online harassment, and further harm.

Under Republic Act 10627, schools are required to enforce anti-bullying policies, ensure investigations are done properly, and put rehabilitation procedures in place for all those affected. The school said investigations into other aspects of the incident will continue while the dismissal took effect immediately.