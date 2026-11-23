Davao City Councilor Antoinette Principe advocates for revising the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act amid rising bullying concerns. The proposal seeks to address modern digital challenges facing minors in the Philippines.

Antoinette Principe, a prominent councilor in Davao City, has issued a formal call for a comprehensive overhaul of the country's juvenile justice framework. This appeal comes directly in the wake of a high-profile school bullying incident that has ignited intense public debate regarding the appropriate age of criminal responsibility for minors. The controversy centers on whether existing legal protections are sufficient to address modern behavioral challenges among youth.

Legislative Review and Social Media Impact

Antoinette Principe articulated her position during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos media forum held on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. She argued that the current legal statutes are outdated and fail to account for the profound shifts in social dynamics caused by the digital age. Specifically, she pointed to the significant influence of social media platforms on how children interact, communicate, and engage in conflict.

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The councilor emphasized that Republic Act 9344, officially known as the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, was enacted two decades ago. She noted that the societal conditions and technological landscape during its passage were vastly different from the current reality. Consequently, she stated that it is high time to revisit the legislation to align it with contemporary social behaviors.

When pressed on whether her comments specifically advocated for lowering the age of criminal liability, Antoinette Principe clarified that her intent was broader. She suggested that the entire legal framework requires review rather than a singular amendment. While she acknowledged the sentiments of those demanding a lower age threshold, she maintained that the legislative review must encompass the full scope of the law.

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Current Legal Framework and Congressional Authority

The existing legal structure under Republic Act 9344, which was signed into law in April 2006, establishes clear exemptions from criminal liability for specific age groups. Children who are fifteen years of age or younger at the time of the offense are exempt from criminal charges. However, they are mandated to undergo structured intervention programs designed to correct behavior and promote rehabilitation.

For individuals above fifteen but below eighteen years of age, the law provides conditional exemption. These minors are exempt from criminal liability unless they acted with discernment. If discernment is established, the case proceeds through the specific legal proceedings outlined within the statute. It is important to note that these exemptions do not shield the minors from civil liability for damages.

Antoinette Principe, who holds professional credentials as a lawyer, stressed the necessity of adhering to the current legal text until it is formally amended. She invoked the principle that the law is hard but binding, requiring strict compliance from all parties. She further clarified that only the national Congress possesses the authority to amend or repeal this federal legislation.

Restorative Justice and Municipal Prevention Strategies

Advocating for a restorative approach, Antoinette Principe highlighted the rehabilitative nature of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act compared to the punitive elements of the Revised Penal Code. She proposed that any future amendments to local regulations, such as the city's Anti-Bullying Ordinance, should prioritize restorative justice. This includes implementing mandatory counseling sessions for the families of children who commit bullying acts.

Lorenzo Benjamin Villafuerte, a fellow councilor and the author of the city's Anti-Bullying Ordinance, supported the call to lower the age of criminal liability. He argued that current legal protections inadvertently encourage children to rely on age exemptions rather than taking personal responsibility for their actions. His stance reflects a significant segment of the community seeking stricter accountability.

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On the municipal level, Davao City is implementing immediate preventive measures to curb school violence. Councilors reviewed a proposed school safety ordinance during a committee hearing on Monday, November 16, 2026. This proposed measure would mandate that schools resolve bullying incidents within thirty days before referring unresolved cases to proper law enforcement authorities.

The city has also rolled out the Disciplinado Dabawenyo module in public schools, with private institutions expected to adopt similar frameworks soon. Additionally, the City Mayor's Office has convened the Moral Recovery Council to address broader ethical concerns. Mayor Sebastian Duterte has committed to protecting the rights of all children involved while upholding due process.

Institutional Responses and Community Accountability

Ateneo de Davao University has taken decisive action regarding the recent incident by dismissing a junior high school student found responsible for the bullying. The institution has also formed a specialized task force dedicated to preventing future occurrences. This move underscores the growing expectation for educational entities to enforce stricter disciplinary standards.

Antoinette Principe emphasized that discipline is a shared responsibility that begins within the home. She noted that the alleged bully in the recent incident had also been a victim of cyberbullying on social media, highlighting the complex cycles of abuse. She believes that with proper intervention and counseling, affected children can still become productive members of the community.

A parent of one of the students involved has publicly apologized on social media to the victim and their family. This public acknowledgment reflects a community attempting to heal through accountability and transparency. The combined efforts of local legislators, educational institutions, and families aim to create a safer environment for all students.