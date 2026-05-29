Davao City Welcomes Tokyo Students for Meaningful Cultural Exchange

Davao City opened its doors to a lively group of high school and university students from Tokyo who spent an unforgettable week immersing themselves in local culture through the Seven Shift Journey, a program designed to spark curiosity, connection, and global awareness. The students explored Davao with wide eyes and open hearts, visiting public schools, joining exchange sessions with Filipino students, and engaging in environmental activities, industry visits, and visits to public schools and a local health center. The experience offered a refreshing contrast to life in Japan, with many students expressing gratitude for the warmth of Davao’s communities and the openness of local classrooms. The program aims to create opportunities for students to think differently, connect deeply, and discover new possibilities for themselves, and the Tokyo students left Davao with more than souvenirs, carrying home new friendships, new perspectives, and a deeper appreciation for the vibrant, generous spirit of the Filipino south.

Davao City opened its doors to a lively group of high school and university students from Tokyo who spent an unforgettable week immersing themselves in local culture through the Seven Shift Journey , a program designed to spark curiosity, connection, and global awareness.

The students explored Davao with wide eyes and open hearts, visiting public schools, joining exchange sessions with Filipino students, and engaging in environmental activities, industry visits, and visits to public schools and a local health center. The experience offered a refreshing contrast to life in Japan, with many students expressing gratitude for the warmth of Davao’s communities and the openness of local classrooms.

The program aims to create opportunities for students to think differently, connect deeply, and discover new possibilities for themselves, and the Tokyo students left Davao with more than souvenirs, carrying home new friendships, new perspectives, and a deeper appreciation for the vibrant, generous spirit of the Filipino south





EdgeDavao / 🏆 23. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Davao City Tokyo Students Seven Shift Journey Cultural Exchange Mindanao Communities Landscapes Everyday Life Indigenous Communities Mangrove Conservation Cacao And Banana Plantations Agriculture Sustainability Social Responsibility Public Schools Local Health Center Bayanihan Community Life Connection Among Davaoeños IB World School Primary Years Programme Connecting Students To Communities Connecting Students To Industries Connecting Students To Real-World Learning

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Davao de Oro resumes 5-day workweekThe Davao de Oro provincial government ends its flexible four-day working scheme, returning to regular office hours.

Read more »

Davao City Allocates Funds for Additional Bus UnitsDavao City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang announced that the city government has allocated funds for the procurement of 20 additional DC buses under the Davao City Interim Bus Service (DIBS). The proposed budget is P1.2 billion, with P200 million allocated for the purchase of 20 additional bus units for public use.

Read more »

Councilor Proposes Resolution to Protect Davao City Water District's JurisdictionCouncilor Diosdado Angelo Mahipus proposes a resolution to protect the jurisdiction of the Davao City Water District (DCWD) from being affected by regional cooperation and water exportation outside the city.

Read more »

Davao City files Motion for Reconsideration on landfill suspension, pushes waste segregationThe city government of Davao has filed a Motion for Reconsideration before the Department of Environment and Natural Resources 11 (DENR 11) following the suspension of waste disposal operations at the sanitary landfill in Barangay New Carmen, Tugbok District, while also reminding residents to practice proper waste segregation.

Read more »