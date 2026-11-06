Davao City Water District Warns of El Nino Disruptions

Davao City Water District warns residents of potential water pressure drops and interruptions due to El Nino impacts on Apo Agua supplies while maintaining sufficient reserves.

The Davao City Water District has issued a public advisory regarding the potential for decreased water pressure and temporary service interruptions for residents across Davao City. These warnings come as the utility prepares for increasingly difficult operating conditions driven by the intensifying El Nino weather phenomenon.

Davao City Water District Operational Status

Despite the worsening effects of the El Nino drought, the Davao City Water District confirmed that it can expect adequate total water supplies for the city. However, the utility explicitly stated that having sufficient volume does not guarantee uninterrupted service for every household. Consumers may experience reduced pressure, temporary outages, and shorter interruptions depending on the volume of water delivered by Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc., the district's bulk water supplier. The utility stressed that households must prepare for these potential inconveniences as the district readies itself for extraordinary operating conditions.

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Davao City Water District Stakeholder Positions

Davao City Water District spokesperson Jovana Cresta Duhaylungsod addressed the public during the Habi at Kape business forum held at Ayala Abreeza Mall in Davao City on November 4. She explained that the utility would operate under extraordinary conditions, meaning normal operations would not apply. Duhaylungsod acknowledged that there would be real inconveniences for consumers due to the strong effects of El Nino. However, she assured the public that the Davao City Water District would exert its best efforts to provide water within the 24-hour timeframe for its approximately 280,000 service connections.

Apo Agua Surface Water Delivery Impact

The Davao City Water District reported having approximately 688,000 cubic meters of available water during the forum. This total includes 300,000 cubic meters of surface water supplied through Apo Agua and 388,000 cubic meters from groundwater sources. The district requires about 381,000 cubic meters daily to meet the requirements of its 280,000 service connections. This calculation leaves an estimated 301,000 cubic meters in reserve, primarily sourced from groundwater, as the Davao City Water District prioritizes the distribution of surface water supplies first.

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Groundwater Reserves as Contingency Plan

Duhaylungsod explained that groundwater lies approximately 150 to 200 meters underground, offering greater protection from extreme heat compared to surface water. The district closely monitors surface water because it is more vulnerable to El Nino, particularly prolonged high temperatures and evaporation. If Apo Agua maintains deliveries of approximately 300,000 cubic meters a day, the Davao City Water District can continue normal operations. However, if deliveries fall to around 150,000 cubic meters, some areas could experience reduced water pressure or temporary service disruptions without immediate need for rationing.

El Nino Operational Contingency Plan Level 7

The most critical scenario for the Davao City Water District is a complete halt in surface water deliveries, which the utility identifies as Level 7 in its operational contingency plan. Even under this worst-case situation, the Davao City Water District stated that its groundwater reserves could help sustain the city's daily water requirements. The estimated 301,000 cubic meters in reserve, combined with groundwater already being distributed, would allow the district to continue serving consumers. However, residents should no longer expect the same level of uninterrupted, 24-hour water service as the utility operates under significantly different conditions.