Davao City Urges Families to Renew Expired Cemetery Leases to Avoid Exhumation

The City Economic Enterprises Office warns that 152 burial plots at the Wireless Public Cemetery have expired leases. Families must pay renewal fees or risk having remains moved to common graves, as mandated by City Ordinance No. 0291-17.

The Davao City Government has issued an urgent call to families with relatives interred at the Wireless Public Cemetery to settle lease contracts that have lapsed.

A public advisory released on June 5, 2026 by the City Economic Enterprises Office (CEEO) identified 152 burial plots on A. Pichon Street in Barangay 8-A that are currently under expired leases. The advisory cites City Ordinance No. 0291-17, Series of 2017, which governs the administration and management of public cemeteries in Davao City, as the legal basis for requiring renewal.

Under the ordinance, cemetery plots are leased rather than owned outright, and leaseholders must pay a P220 ossuary imposition fee along with annual renewal charges. The CEEO warned that failure to renew will trigger the relocation of remains from individual plots to designated common burial areas, as stipulated by municipal regulation.

"Non‑compliance with the ordinance may result in the removal of remains and their transfer to a common grave," the notice read. The advisory also clarified that remains temporarily stored in the cemetery's depository facility may still be claimed by the families and transferred to another burial site or a memorial of their choosing.

Families are urged to verify the status of their plots promptly and to coordinate with cemetery administrators to avoid the possibility of exhumation and re‑interment in a communal zone. The city emphasized that the lease‑based system is intended to manage limited cemetery space and to keep burial facilities available for future generations.

By ensuring that leaseholders stay current with their payments, the local government aims to maintain accurate records, improve overall cemetery management, and uphold the dignified handling of human remains. The CEEO appealed for cooperation, stating that timely compliance will help preserve the orderly operation of public burial grounds. Affected families can contact the City Economic Enterprises Office through its official hotline numbers or by emailing cee@davaocity.gov.ph for assistance and verification.

"We appeal for the cooperation of all concerned families to settle expired contracts and coordinate with cemetery authorities at the earliest opportunity," the advisory concluded. This reminder comes amid ongoing municipal efforts to modernize cemetery administration, update record‑keeping systems, and address the growing demand for burial space in Davao City





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Davao City Cemetery Lease Renewal Public Burial Grounds Expired Contracts Family Cooperation

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